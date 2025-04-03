Wet Wet Wet Embarking on Huge UK Tour with Special Guest Heather Small

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wet Wet Wet will continue their 2025 UK tour this autumn, following on from a hugely successful, sold-out first leg in January and February this year, which saw them perform to tens of thousands across the country.

Featuring founding member Graeme Clark, accompanied as ever by long-standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and fronted by Kevin Simm, the band will visit 19 cities in October, kicking off the leg in their hometown of Glasgow on 10th October.

The ‘Wets’ will bring to the stage their catalogue of legendary and defining hits, including the likes of ‘Sweet Little Mystery’, ‘Angel Eyes’, ‘Goodnight Girl’, ‘With a Little Help from My Friends’, ‘Sweet Surrender’, ‘Julia Says’ and of course ‘Love Is All Around’, their cover of The Troggs’ 1960s song.

The band appeared on Top of the Pops an incredible 19 times in 1994 – their 56 appearances in total on the programme also being a record for a Scottish act.

Wet Wet Wet have sold more than 15 million singles and albums to date and have featured in the UK Singles Chart and Album Chart for an incredible time period of over 500 weeks. Their albums have been certified 20x platinum in the UK alone.

Since 2018, Wet Wet Wet have been fronted by Kevin Simm (winner of ‘The Voice UK’ and former member of Liberty X) and they released their first album with Kevin, ‘The Journey’, in 2021 to massive critical acclaim. Alongside Kevin is the ever-present Graeme Clark (bass) and Graeme Duffin (guitar).

On the tour dates for 2025, Wet Wet Wet will be joined by special guest Heather Small, who will be opening all the shows. Having rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the band M People, Heather is known for hits like ‘Moving on Up’ and ‘Search for the Hero.’ With a career spanning several decades, her distinct vocal style and charismatic stage presence have earned her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

Wet Wet Wet 2025 Tour Dates:

10 October Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

11 October Edinburgh Usher Hall

12 October Gateshead Glasshouse, Sage One

13 October York Barbican

14 October Sheffield City Hall

16 October Leicester De Montfort Hall

17 October Birmingham Symphony Hall

18 October Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

19 October Salford Lowry

20 October Bath The Forum

22 October Swansea Arena

23 October Truro Hall For Cornwall

24 October Portsmouth Guildhall

25 October Southend Cliffs Pavilion

26 October London Indigo at the O2

28 October Derby Becketwell Live

29 October Oxford New Theatre

30 October Torquay Princess Theatre

31 October Eastbourne Congress Theatres

