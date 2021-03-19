West End Stage Summer School Returns This August To Celebrate Its 15th Anniversary

West End Stage, the ultimate week-long theatre summer school for 8 - 21 year olds, will reopen their doors in time to celebrate the 15th anniversary this year, following last year's postponement due to Covid regulations.

Based in the heart of London, West End Stage brings together young people from far and wide through their shared love of performing. All tutors are West End performers who lead an exciting mix of drama, singing and dance classes, grouped according to age and ability. Young performers are challenged, supported and encouraged, with the highlight of the week being their very own West End debut. There are also masterclasses with industry professionals teaching skills such as stage combat, makeup and acting for television. Students also head into London's West End's bright lights as they enjoy one of its exciting productions, followed by a cast Q&A. Students build their confidence, learn new skills, make friends for life and have fun!

Course Principle, Mark Puddle, said: "Following the Government's announcement that all restrictions are due to be lifted by the end of June, we are delighted to confirm that West End Stage will be back, bigger and better than ever this summer. As a thank you to everyone that books a place on the summer school before Wednesday 31 March, we will be providing a full day of FREE online musical theatre masterclasses this Easter! Since the company was founded, over 14,000 students aged 8 - 21 have attended our summer schools. Throughout the pandemic, we are proud to say West End Stage managed to remain partially open continuing to provide student experiences, engaging content and over 40 free masterclasses via online platforms and virtual rehearsal rooms. But there is nothing like the excitement of the first day of one of our summer schools and I can't wait to hear the buzz of our students and welcome back our brilliant team of over 60 freelance artists, tutors and chaperones."

West End Stage takes place at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, one of the world's top drama schools with state-of-the-art studios, theatres and concert halls. The one-week summer school runs from 9 - 15, 16 - 22 and 23 - 29 August 2021, with the option for students to book chaperoned accommodation. All necessary Covid precautions and government guidelines will be in place to ensure that activities are as safe as possible. If government measures force the cancellation of the summer school, bookers will have the option to transfer their place to August 2022 or receive a full refund.

For more information about West End Stage, or to book, visit https://www.westendstage.com.