West Bromwich Operatic Society Present CATS At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

West Bromwich Operatic Society return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this month with their production of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, CATS from 14 - 18 May.

Adapted from TS Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, on just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life...

The cast are Old Deuteronomy played by Tim Jones, Victoria by Molly Mann, Munkustrap by Daniel Summers, Jennyanydots by Rebecca Thorne, Rum Tum Tugger by Dan Smith, Grizabella by Tasheka Coe, Bustopher Jones by Craig Smith, Macavity by Harry Simpkin, Mungojerrie by Matt Evans, Rumpleteaser by Beth Logan, Great Rumpus Cat by Jon Bourne, Gus by Nicholas Sullivan, Skimbleshanks by George Stuart, Demeter by Niamh Allen, Bombalurina by Claire Flavell, Jellyorum by Fiona Winning, Mr Mistoffelees by Martyn Davies, Jemima by Ellie Quinn, Growltiger by Elliott Mann, Lady Griddlebone by Nicola Howarth, Admetus by Debbie Cook, Alonzo by Simon Peacock, Bill Bailey by Peter Worrall, Carbucketty by Lewis Sayes, Cassandra by Francesca Charlton, Coricopat by Alex Woolliscroft, Electra by Lauren Brown, Etcetera by Tessa Smith, Exotica by Jess Harrison, Genghis by Richard Howarth, Pouncival by Tilly Thompson, Quaxo by Will Foggin and Tantomile by Lisa Metcalfe.

CATS is directed by Ben Cole, with musical direction with Adam Joy and choreography by Claire Flavell. Costumes for the production have been created by Leo's Theatrical Costumiers.

Following two hugely successful productions in 2018 Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and West Side Story celebrating the 80th Anniversary of WBOS, other recent productions from West Bromwich Operatic Society at the Grand Theatre include Rock Of Ages (2017), Made In Dagenham (2016), Sunset Boulevard and Ghost The Musical (2015) and Sister Act (2014).

Tickets for CATS from 14 - 18 May are now on sale by visiting the Grand Theatre in person, calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





