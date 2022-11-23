Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Welsh National Opera Withdraws From Touring to Liverpool

The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced.

Nov. 23, 2022  
Welsh National Opera has announced that it will no longer be able to tour to Liverpool, with immediate effect. The decision has been made due to the substantial reduction in its public funding, which was recently announced, and as a direct consequence of that, the Company needs to introduce budget efficiencies.

WNO receives National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) funding from both the Arts Councils of England and Wales to provide large-scale opera, concerts and outreach work across Wales and to 7 major cities and regions in England. As part of the recent funding announcement, WNO now faces a £2.2m (35%) reduction in its funding from ACE.

WNO General Director Aidan Lang said, "We have had to make the very difficult decision to remove Liverpool from our touring programme. We know that this will come as a deep disappointment to our audiences in Liverpool and Merseyside, and I would like to thank them for their support since our first performances in Liverpool at the Royal Court in 1968, before moving to Liverpool Empire Theatre from 1976.

"Following their recent announcement, we are now facing a significant cut to our ACE funding. The reality of this means that we have no option but to make cost savings and this will result in difficult decisions. Our decision to withdraw from performing in Liverpool is regrettable, but has been carefully considered, taking into account a wide range of factors which will help us to make cost savings without impacting the quality of our work.

"In recent years, we have taken many steps to reduce our costs, whilst maintaining the balance of producing work of the highest artistic standard and a stimulating programme of engagement activities. We are committed to continue delivering our work but will need to diligently review the impact of rising costs and funding cuts as we move forward."



