Welsh National Opera Will Return to Live Performances With ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND This Summer

Welsh National Opera has announced it will return to live performances this summer with Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Performances will take place Fri 25 Jun 2021 - Sat 3 Jul 2021.

The classic tale of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland comes to life in this quirky and delightful family opera. Follow Alice down the rabbit hole on her adventures where she encounters a whole host of peculiar characters including a relaxed caterpillar, happy cat, depressive hare, mad hatter and sleepy dormouse. Find out why all is not well in Wonderland and why the Queen of Hearts is so cross.

Will Todd's score, performed by a small orchestra, is an eclectic mix of jazz, musical and opera and perfectly accompanies the witty libretto to create a fun and engaging story that remains true to the original book.

Alice is 11 years old, and lives in a town that's not terribly exciting. On a dull Wednesday in the summer holidays Alice and her family get caught in a downpour while wandering around the town. They rush to nearest shelter, in what turns out to be a pet shop - much to Alice's parents' delight. Alice is lost in a daydream... Suddenly she is jolted out of her dreams by one of the animals - a white rabbit - who starts talking to her...

Before Alice knows it she's whisked off down the rabbit-hole where she meets a whole host of fantastic characters including a relaxed caterpillar, happy cat, depressive hare, mad hatter and sleepy dormouse.

The Queen of Hearts is very cross and after the Mad Hatter's tea party, all of the residents are forced to work in her jam tart factory, under the watchful eyes of Tweedledum and Tweedledee. It's Alice's job to save Wonderland.

Admission to Dyffryn Gardens for Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is from 5pm - please leave yourself enough time to walk from the entrance to the performance area (at least 15 minutes) so that you arrive promptly.

Tickets must be shown on arrival - either e-ticket, or printed - and will be checked on entry to Dyffryn Gardens, as well as at the entrance to the performance space.

This is a promenade performance, involving walking between two performance areas.

Due to the nature of the performance seating will be on the ground, so that everyone can see the action. The company recommends bringing rugs/blankets/cushions for your party.

In the event of any wet weather or high winds, the performance will be cancelled. The company will notify bookers via email and the contact number give on the booking.

Learn more at https://wno.org.uk/whats-on/alices-adventures-in-wonderland-will-todd#overview.