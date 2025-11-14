Warrington Music Fest's Winter Showcase Will Return For A Third

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An all-day celebration of grassroots talent will return to Parr Hall in the New Year when Warrington Music Festival's popular ‘Winter Showcase' takes to the stage.

Fourteen homegrown bands and artists will perform at the historic venue on Saturday, 17 January – offering fans and supporters an incredible seven hours of live music and a taste of what's to come next summer at the full festival.

The Winter Showcase is hosted by arts charity Culture Warrington and organised by Score Creative Ltd, which provides opportunities for aspiring musicians in the town.

Now in its third year, the aim is to champion and raise the profile of emerging artists who have been blazing a trail through music scene and are looking to take the next step.

Steve Oates, from Score Creative, said: “I am very excited to see the Warrington Music Festival Winter Showcase return to Parr Hall in 2026. It's a wonderful celebration of Warrington's creativity, community spirit and incredible talent.

“I'm sure I speak for everyone involved when I say that we are very proud to see the line-up strengthen each year – and 2026 looks very strong indeed!

“Parr Hall is the perfect venue for this event. It's where Warrington's past, present and future in music come together and we look forward to seeing you down the front!”

The Bemonts, Belmont and the Stocks, Olivia Booth, Freight, Isla Rico, Hollow Vandals and The Hillocks are among the rising Warrington acts returning to the line-up after seizing the opportunity at last year's Winter Showcase.

They will be joined by The Raymonds, Gondolas, Billy Howard, Containers, Frayed Connection, The Locks and Bucaria.

The opportunity caps off an amazing year for headliner The Bemonts after they performed at Neighbourhood Weekender in Victoria Park in May and shared a stage with Tom Meighan, the original voice of Kasabian, at a huge open-air gig at Warrington's Golden Square in September.

Bassist Adam Barnett added: “We're absolutely delighted to be asked to headline Warrington Music Fest's Winter Showcase in the heart of our hometown – and what makes it even more special is that it's taking place at Parr Hall which is celebrating its 130th anniversary.

“This year has already been unreal for us – from playing to an amazing 2,500-strong crowd on the Viola Beach Stage at Neighbourhood Weekender to hitting the road and supporting artists like The K's, Tom Meighan and Space.

“We're buzzing for what's to come next. See you all at Parr Hall this January – let's make it one to remember.”