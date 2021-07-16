Wales and Scotland Will Relax COVID-19 Restrictions in Theatres

Theatres in Wales will be allowed to operate at full capacity from August 7, with face coverings still required, The Stage reports.

This comes a day after Scotland confirmed that it would move to Level 0, reducing physical distancing in theatres from two metres to one metre, from July 19.

Theatres in Northern Ireland remain closed entirely. A tentative date has been set for July 26 for a socially distanced reopening.

Wales will move to Level 1 from July 17, which still requires indoor venues to operate with social distancing and within capacity limits. From August 9, restrictions on indoor theatre settings are set to be removed and replaced with a requirement to carry out Covid risk assessments. There will be no limits on the number of people allowed to attend a performance.

However, face coverings will continue to be required by law in "most indoor public places and on public transport."

It will be the first time theatres in Wales have been able to operate at full capacity since the pandemic began.

