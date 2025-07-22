WYLD WOMAN: THE LEGEND OF SHY GIRL to Make London Debut at Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Catherine Schreiber will present Wyld Woman: The Legend of Shy Girl, written and performed by Isabel Renner, at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 23 October to 15 November 2025. Following its five-star run at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the solo comedy makes its highly anticipated London debut with a press night set for Friday 24 October at 7:30 p.m.

Directed and developed by Cameron King, Wyld Woman tells the story of Shy Girl, a socially anxious young woman who prepares for her birthday party by rehearsing imaginary conversations—complete with index cards—in an attempt to overcome her fears of social failure. As the show unfolds, Shy Girl morphs into ten vividly imagined characters including her six-year-old therapist, a cluelessly seductive roommate, and the mystical Vagina Goddess, all while navigating her longing for connection, intimacy, and self-acceptance.

“A love letter to anyone who has ever believed the terrible lie that they are not cool enough,” says Renner, who created the show to confront her own history with debilitating shyness. “London is Shy Girl’s dream home, and it is an honour to take her there.”

Producer Catherine Schreiber added, “No one else could pull off a blowjob ballet with such grace, humour, and poignancy. I know London will fall in love with her.”

WYLD WOMAN: THE LEGEND OF SHY GIRL

23 October – 15 November 2025

Southwark Playhouse Borough (77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD)

Mon–Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Tues & Sat matinees at 3:00 p.m.

Press Night: Friday 24 October, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets:

£10 Pioneer Preview (23 October only)

£25 Standard / £20 Concessions

Box Office: southwarkplayhouse.co.uk | 020 7407 0234

Running time: 60 minutes

Age recommendation: 16+

Nearest stations: Borough, Elephant & Castle