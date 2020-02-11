WITHIN SIGHT Comes to the Tron Theatre

Tron Theatre have announced that spoken word theatre company In The Works will present Within Sight as part of their Spring season of work. Commissioned and supported by Unlimited through their Emerging Artist Award, Unlimited celebrates the work of disabled artists.



This solo spoken word show explores the relationships between body, senses and sport through following the story of our protagonist who narrowly misses out on making the GB Paralympics team. Growing up with albinism she has had to deal with all the abuse, well-intentioned or otherwise, our ableist culture throws at her, but for as long as she can remember, her sport has given her independence and strength. We see her running, as she begins untangling the ways in which she has internalised the extreme expectations society puts on disabled people.



Based on her own experiences of living with albinism and the condition's subsequent visual impairment, creator and performer Ellen Renton says:



"The protagonist spends the show trying to establish where she belongs now that she doesn't fit in the bracket that society had expected her to. I was also keen to write a rounded disabled character, who is flawed in her rage and bitterness but is also warm, hard-working, and likeable. I feel that having a complex protagonist again acts as a defiance of the binary representation of disabled people."



Renton has worked with filmmaker Kiana Kalantar-Hormozi, as well as Jack Hinks, and David Devereux of Tin Can Audio to create visuals, music, and audio to accompany her poetry, using multimedia to illustrate what the world might look like to someone living with visual impairment.



Soft spoken but hard hitting, Within Sight addresses ableism within our society and asks you to consider how individual actions have the power to stop it from happening.





Box Office: 0141 552 4267 or http://www.tron.co.uk



For full tour listings please visit: https://www.intheworkstheatre.com/withinsight





