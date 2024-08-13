WING CHUN Comes to Sadler's Wells This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A large cast spectacle of movement and music will tell the story of the 300-year-old martial art Wing Chun and the man who is credited with bringing it to the world, Grandmaster Yip Man. The man who trained Bruce Lee and founded The Ving Tsun Athletic Association, which helped to spread the martial art globally, Grandmaster Yip Man gained further notoriety through the Ip Man series of films of his life made in the 2010s starring Donnie Yen. Wing Chun follows a film crew as they shoot the story of Yip Man spanning the ‘then’ and ‘now’ through two eras, two worlds, and two generations of people chasing their dreams. The show fuses contemporary dance, drama, and martial arts including Wing Chun, Tai Chi, Bagua Zhang, Baji Quan and Praying Mantis.

From a highly acclaimed, award-winning run in China, Wing Chun comes to Sadler’s Wells for twelve performances.

Wing Chun is a form of kung fu from Southern China, characterised by its close-quarter, rapid fire style. It is the only kung fu style to be created by a woman. As well as telling the story of Yip Man, the show will have a large cast of female martial artists demonstrating the powerful and efficient style.

Writer Feng Shuangbai said, “Wing Chun has a boxing method called bridge, which is the two sides together to combat martial arts, only win or lose, not die. This is how all the major schools of our Chinese martial arts do when they spar, and it contains a very profound truth of Chinese civilisation and Chinese philosophy, that when people are in harmony with each other, society can be in harmony, and this is the answer that the wisdom and civilisation of the Orient has given to this strife-torn world."

Joyway London presents unforgettable, awe-inspiring experiences from China in London. In June 2024, they presented The Acrobatic Swan Lake at Sadler’s Wells.

