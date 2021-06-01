WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Will Be Performed at Cadogan Hall in September

Lambert Jackson today announce Well-Behaved Women, a new song cycle by Carmel Dean celebrating women across history. Directed by Julie Atherton, with musical direction by Ellie Verkerk, the concert runs for one night only at Cadogan Hall on Friday 3 September 2021.

The cast comprises Maisey Bawden (Lady Liberty), Anna-Jane Casey (Billie Jean King and Janet Armstrong), Janie Dee (Eleanor Roosevelt), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Eve), Hiba Elchikhe (Cleopatra and Malala Yousafzai), Kerry Ellis (Boudicca), Gabriela García (Frida Kahlo), Cassidy Janson (Virginia Woolf), Rachel John (Maya Angelou), Linda John-Pierre (Harriet Tubman) and Rachael Wooding (Mary Magdalene), accompanied by an all-female live band.

What would Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, and Malala Yousafzai sound like if you heard them sing? Find out in Well-Behaved Women, a new collection of songs by Carmel Dean. These women - and more - will be brought to life by some of the West End's finest leading ladies, and through these powerful and often hilarious songs, will celebrate the ways in which their bad-ass behaviour helped them make history.

Well-Behaved Women is a wonderful ode to the fierce famous females from history, with their stories of courage, strength and resilience memorialised through a range of musical styles from rock and jazz to country.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said today "We are thrilled to present the UK premiere of this exciting new song cycle celebrating some of the most wonderful women throughout history. To be able to celebrate and commemorate those who have fought the fight for equality in all forms before us, in such a fun and moving way, is an honour, and to have gathered this incredible group of women in one performance shows the passion and dedication that all involved possess for this incredibly important topic. Inspired by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, these stories of courage, strength and resilience are memorialised through music in the most special of ways."

Box Office: www.cadoganhall.com / 020 7730 4500