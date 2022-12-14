Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WALLACE AND GROMIT: THE WRONG TROUSERS Classic To Be Screened At Parr Hall Alongside Live Brass Band

A classic Wallace and Gromit adventure is to be screened at Warrington's Parr Hall alongside a live brass band.

Dec. 14, 2022  

WALLACE AND GROMIT: THE WRONG TROUSERS Classic To Be Screened At Parr Hall Alongside Live Brass Band

A classic Wallace and Gromit adventure is to be screened at Warrington's Parr Hall alongside a live brass band.

Stockport's acclaimed The Fairey Band have teamed up with Aardman Animations to present a family concert that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Academy Award winning The Wrong Trousers.

Following the cracking success of the short film's first adaptation into a concert earlier this year at Stockport Plaza, the brass band are hitting the road in 2023.

It is coming to Parr Hall on Sunday, 23 April, where the audience can expect a performance promising fun for all the family with a short concert by players from the band followed by the main feature with original score by Julian Nott, arranged and performed by the Fairey Band.

James Parkinson, from the group, said: "The band are excited to be working on this project again with Aardman - putting Wallace and Gromit on the big screen and introducing them, and brass bands, to new audiences across the UK.

"If you've never seen a brass band perform before this special family-friendly concert is the perfect introduction."

'Claymation' favourite, The Wrong Trousers, will reintroduce families to eccentric inventor Wallace and loyal canine companion as they take on a new lodger, a devious penguin.

Gromit soon discovers all is not as it seems when the cool-as-a-cucumber new arrival takes a keen interest in Wallace's latest invention, the techno-trousers

Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers will lead a vibrant programme of family entertainment at Parr Hall next year.

Other highlights include Pop Princesses on 5 March, Ministry of Science on 8 April and Milkshake! Live on 3 June.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.




Student Blog: Mackenzies Guide to Study Abroad Photo
Student Blog: Mackenzie's Guide to Study Abroad
Not only is going abroad an absolute blast, but it also teaches you a lot of valuable life lessons. It teaches you independence, problem solving skills, cultural competency, time management, and how to live in the moment.
New 2023 Tour Dates Announced For Seann Walsh Photo
New 2023 Tour Dates Announced For Seann Walsh
Fresh from the Jungle, the star of ITV's I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Seann Walsh is going back on tour in 2023 with his latest stand-up show, Back From The Bed. 
Brigid Larmour Steps Down as Watford Palace Theatres Artistic Director and CEO Photo
Brigid Larmour Steps Down as Watford Palace Theatre's Artistic Director and CEO
Brigid Larmour has announced she will be stepping down from her role as Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Watford Palace Theatre in Spring 2023. 
Photos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium Centre Photo
Photos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium Centre
After the huge success of last year’s XXXmas Carol, Wales Millennium Centre returns with another queer alternative Christmas show, bringing drag, musical theatre and burlesque to the land of the snow queen. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You


Osman Baig's FAKE NEWS to Transfer to Southwark Playhouse in JanuaryOsman Baig's FAKE NEWS to Transfer to Southwark Playhouse in January
December 14, 2022

Osman Baig's hit one-man show Fake News is returning to the London stage - with an Off-West End transfer to the Southwark Playhouse in the new year.
New 2023 Tour Dates Announced For Seann WalshNew 2023 Tour Dates Announced For Seann Walsh
December 14, 2022

Fresh from the Jungle, the star of ITV's I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, Seann Walsh is going back on tour in 2023 with his latest stand-up show, Back From The Bed. 
Theatre Director Nancy Meckler Releases New Book 'Notes From the Rehearsal Room'
December 14, 2022

Theatre director Nancy Meckler’s book Notes from the Rehearsal Room is intended for anyone interested, professionally or as a theatregoer, in what is involved in turning words on a page into a theatrical event.
Brigid Larmour Steps Down as Watford Palace Theatre's Artistic Director and CEOBrigid Larmour Steps Down as Watford Palace Theatre's Artistic Director and CEO
December 14, 2022

Brigid Larmour has announced she will be stepping down from her role as Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Watford Palace Theatre in Spring 2023. 
Photos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium CentrePhotos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium Centre
December 13, 2022

After the huge success of last year’s XXXmas Carol, Wales Millennium Centre returns with another queer alternative Christmas show, bringing drag, musical theatre and burlesque to the land of the snow queen. See photos from the production.
share