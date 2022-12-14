WALLACE AND GROMIT: THE WRONG TROUSERS Classic To Be Screened At Parr Hall Alongside Live Brass Band

A classic Wallace and Gromit adventure is to be screened at Warrington's Parr Hall alongside a live brass band.

Stockport's acclaimed The Fairey Band have teamed up with Aardman Animations to present a family concert that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Academy Award winning The Wrong Trousers.

Following the cracking success of the short film's first adaptation into a concert earlier this year at Stockport Plaza, the brass band are hitting the road in 2023.

It is coming to Parr Hall on Sunday, 23 April, where the audience can expect a performance promising fun for all the family with a short concert by players from the band followed by the main feature with original score by Julian Nott, arranged and performed by the Fairey Band.

James Parkinson, from the group, said: "The band are excited to be working on this project again with Aardman - putting Wallace and Gromit on the big screen and introducing them, and brass bands, to new audiences across the UK.

"If you've never seen a brass band perform before this special family-friendly concert is the perfect introduction."

'Claymation' favourite, The Wrong Trousers, will reintroduce families to eccentric inventor Wallace and loyal canine companion as they take on a new lodger, a devious penguin.

Gromit soon discovers all is not as it seems when the cool-as-a-cucumber new arrival takes a keen interest in Wallace's latest invention, the techno-trousers

Wallace and Gromit: The Wrong Trousers will lead a vibrant programme of family entertainment at Parr Hall next year.

Other highlights include Pop Princesses on 5 March, Ministry of Science on 8 April and Milkshake! Live on 3 June.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.