Voidspace Interactive Arts Hosts New One-Day Festival in June

Voidspace interactive arts will present a brand new one day festival bringing together creators from all corners of the interactive and immersive theatrical landscape, to be held at Theatre Deli, Leadenhall Street London, on Sunday 9 June 2024.

The festival will bring together theatre, dance, installations, poetry and more: all of it playable.

Attendees will be able to choose from a full programme of interactive performances, installations, workshops, readings and self-directed experiences. The programme includes:

Visitors will find plenty of additional entertainment with self-directed interactive exhibits, including audio from Silvia Mercurali and film from Luca Silvestrini’s Protein Dance, ambient literature from Tom Abba, readings, games and more.

The festival’s producer, Katy Naylor, had this to say:

“I am delighted that we can bring together for the first time so many exciting practitioners in the grassroots interactive and immersive arts scene under one roof, and allow audiences to experience the many facets of experience that these art forms have to offer. While the work may be varied in its genre and content, it has one crucial thing in common: a deep interest in audience agency and collaborative experience. Visitors can guarantee two things: that they will discover something new, and that they will have an awful lot of fun while doing it”.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now, with a full programme to follow shortly.



