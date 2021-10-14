Virtual Writers' Symposium to Address and Inspire Future Of Theatre

In partnership with the Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB), leading UK theatre company, HighTide, will bring writers and change-makers together with inspiring creative thinkers, artists and industry figures in an online symposium on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 October.

Part of HighTide's broader Inventing The Future festival - and building on the achievements of last year's Lighthouse Programme which supported over 300 artists during lockdown - part the symposium will seek to answer the question: 'What is the future of new theatre writing and how do we make that future with equality, generosity and joy?'.

Featuring a two-day programme of provocations, insights and debate, the Inventing The Future symposium will tackle some of the key themes of our time: anti-racism, climate change, as well as new opportunities created by technology and innovation in theatre.

The symposium is ideal for employed and self-employed theatre-makers, playwrights, commissioners and producers of all levels of experience, who want to shape the 'new normal'. As theatre emerges from the pandemic, the event will offer participants the opportunity to re-imagine industry practice in a post-pandemic world. The aim is to inspire people to leave the event buzzing with insights, questions and ideas for action which will inform how theatre can build back better.

Pre-recorded panel discussions will be streamed during the symposium. Participants will have the chance to ask questions using the chat function and some panellists will be online to answer questions.

Confirmed panellists for the symposium include:

Innovation and new technologies panel

· Chair Annette Mees (head of audience labs, Royal Opera House)

· Caridad Svich, playwright (New York)

· Jack Lowe, artistic director, curious directive

· Tim Robinson, chief executive, Tech East

· Eve Leigh (playwright)

Anti-racism panel

· Amanda Parker, chair, Inc Arts

· Chino Odimba, playwright and artistic director, Tiata Fahodzi

· Matilda Ibini, playwright

· Lian Wilkinson, producer, New Earth Theatre

· Eleanor Root, collections and learning curator, Ipswich Museums

Sustainability panel

· Chair, Steve Waters, playwright

· Dawn King, playwright

· Paddy Dillon, chair, Theatres Trust

· Rosie Eline, theatre designer

· Vanessa Havard Williams, global head of sustainability, Linklaters

The closing address will be by Amy Vaughan, director of touring and East of England, Arts Council England. Panels are subject to change. Additional speakers will be announced in the run-up to the symposium, as well as sessions led by the WGGB.

Rowan Rutter, HighTide's executive director, comments: "The Inventing The Future symposium is key to addressing how the sector moves forward in our much-changed world. For theatre to build back better, we must come together to talk about urgent issues we are facing - our summit offers a safe space for honest conversations and sharing, so participants can go on to make meaningful change."

Richard Pinner, theatre chair of WGGB, adds: "The pandemic has delivered acute challenges to the theatre landscape, but it is not the only pressing issue on the horizon for the sector. Equality and diversity, climate justice and the digital revolution afforded by streaming are just some of the areas WGGB has set its sights on advocating for our playwright members.

"We are, therefore, delighted to be continuing our close working relationship with HighTide by partnering with them on their Inventing The Future symposium, and to support to their progressive, influential and vital work."

Tickets are £25 and discounted tickets at £15 are available for freelancers, some NPO organisations, support sector organisations and WGGB members.

Tickets include all symposium sessions as well as access to livestreams of readings of two new plays from the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, as part of the broader festival (from 22 to 24 October).

Book tickets here: https://system.spektrix.com/HighTide/website/ChooseSeats.aspx?EventInstanceId=34628

HighTide aims to make the symposium as accessible as possible; all sessions will be captioned. To discuss additional access requirements please contact: francesca@hightide.org.uk.