Video: Watch Kyle Nolan Perform 'Bedtime for Lola and Lena' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have just released a new "Demo Session" video from The Finellis Musical to introduce the character of Young Tony Finelli and the song "Bedtime for Lola and Lena." The musical jumps back and forth in time necessitating double casting for certain roles. This new Demo Session Video was filmed at our Producer's Presentation in May 2023 where the character of Young Tony was sung by Kyle Nolan. In this video, young Tony is trying to put his two young daughters to bed and read them a bedtime story. They, however, have other ideas.

The Finellis Musical has timeless melodies by Ulf Weidmann with lyrics by Mark Janicello and is chockablock with memorable songs like " "Zombie Heart," "The Journey," "Love Will Never Die," "I Hate Your Coffee" "Big, Bang, Boom!" and the award-winning showstopper "Here I Am Again" that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

"Bedtime For Lola And Lena" Demo Session Video:

CASTING: Casting for the 2024 production begins this week.

STRICTLY LIMITED SEASON: Previews begin on June 3rd, 2024. Opening Night is June 5th, 2024 at Wonderville, 57-60 Haymarket, St. James's, London, SW1Y 4QX -- just steps away from Piccadilly Circus in London's West End.

SYNOPSIS: It's like Mrs. Doubtfire meets Goodfellas. American singer Tony Finelli spent 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. The musical begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

The Finellis Musical is based on the award-winning comedy, The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV). Casting and Leading Team Announcements to follow.

TICKETS:

Ticket are on sale now, and available on TodayTix and Fever. Boasting a top ticket price of only £26.50, The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.

TICKET LINK TodayTix: Click Here

TICKET LINK FEVER: https://feverup.com/m/143028