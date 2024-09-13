Video: PINS AND NEEDLES at the Kiln Theatre Teaser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new teaser trailer has been released for the world premiere of Rob Drummond’s Pins and Needles at Kiln Theatre. The production opens on 25 September, with previews from 19 September, and runs until 26 October. Check out the video here!

Rob is putting science and scepticism to the test in his new play. For research, he speaks to Mary, a mother trying to make the best decisions for her family, Toby, an angry son who distrusts institutions, and Edward Jenner, the father of modern vaccinations. The more he listens, the more he struggles to keep his own subjectivity off the table, which begs the question – how do you know who to trust?

Rob Drummond explores the politics around vaccines, and the human stories behind them.

