Video: First Look at the World Premiere of FABULOUS CREATURES at Arcola Theatre

An all new video has been released from the world premiere of Fabulous Creatures at Arcola Theatre. Performances run May 22 - June 15.

Check out the video here!

Welcome to the Monstrous Cabaret Club, a place to drown more than your sorrows, where the acts are unreal and the voices to die for! Whether you’re strapping in for the Sirens or caught between Scylla and Charybdis, you’re in for a night you’ll never forget!



Once the pre-eminent killers of the mythical age, the Sirens have long given up their licence to kill. Now they run a private club hidden somewhere between Mount Olympus and the Underworld. But the glamorous routine of their cabaret life is about to be shattered when a desperate and determined woman asks for help in taking down her abusive husband before he returns from a 10-year war. These fabulous creatures are now faced with a deadly dilemma: sacrifice the safety of the shadows or come out into the light and help a stranger in her hour of need?

Collide invites you to an epic new show about sisterhood and vengeance. An ensemble of three brings you the never-before-told story of the female monsters of The Odyssey, blending humour and darkness, myth and modernity and Collide’s signature dream-like aesthetic.

