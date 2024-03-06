Video: First Look at WHY I STUCK A FLARE UP MY ARSE FOR ENGLAND

The show opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough in The Large auditorium on 22 April, with previews from 17 April and runs until 4 May 2024.

Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny have released a first look trailer for Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse For England, which is coming to Southwark Playhouse Borough this spring. Following a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023, this blisteringly funny new play examines what it means to be a die-hard football fan.

Check out the video!

It's the Euro 2020 final at Wembley and Billy's gone viral for sticking a flare up his arse!

Billy and his best pal Adam are die-hard football fans. It’s how they spend every weekend, without fail. It’s their escape, their religion and their life. But when they encounter a new group of mates, they start to take their support one step further. 

Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England is a blisteringly funny new play that comes to London direct from a sell-out, five star Edinburgh Festival run. Written and performed by Alex Hill, it asks what it means to belong to a club that you live for.




