Video: First Look At CIRCUS 1903 at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

Circus 1903 has today released brand new production images ahead of its much anticipated Christmas run at London's Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre. Circus 1903 will be performing at Royal Festival Hall from 19 December through to 5 January. Press night will be on 19 December.

Circus 1903 comes to the Southbank Centre following a tour to Birmingham Hippodrome, The Lowry, Salford and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin.

The new acts joining the Circus 1903 family adventure include a daring duo aerial act 'The Flying Fredonis' performed by Russian artists Dasha Shelest and Vadym Pankevych, Cuban hand balancer 'The Great Rokardy' (Rokardy Rodriguez) and the furious flexible feats of Russian Rolling Ball Hula Hoopist 'Mademoiselle Natalia' (Natalia Leontieva).

The Southbank Centre will also host The Wheel of Death, a ginormous rotating apparatus featuring large metal hoops at each end in and on which performers Carlos Mayorga Macias, Jerson Alexander Valencia Garcia and Ray Freddy Valencia Bocanegra will carry out eye-popping acrobatic skills whilst the wheel is rotating.

Transporting audiences back to the wonders of the Golden Age of Circus, new acts will join the previous and much-loved mind-bending juggler, 'The Great Gaston' (François Borie), the legendary balancing act Rola Bola by 'The Sensational Sozonov' (Russian Mikhail Sozonov and Ukrainian Ievgeniia Fetkulova), unrivalled Ethiopian contortionist, 'The Elastic Dislocationist' (Senayet Asefa Amare) and the stomach churning heights of 'The Daring Desafios' (trio of Brazilian teeterboard daredevils João Guilherme de Lima Siqueira, Luan de Souza Vieira and Leonardo Louzada de Freitas). Dizzying Mongolian duo Ganbayar Munkhbat and Andryei Batbold will bring their Icarian Games act and the Russian Cradle will feature breathtaking performances from 'Les Incredibles' (Ivan Fomichev and Maria Boldyreva).

A crack team of UK-based puppeteers will work with much-loved Queenie and Peanut, the Circus 1903 elephants, including Mikey Brett (Peanut), Nyron Levy, Chris Milford, James Donovan (Queenie), Amelie Leroy (Elephant Trainer) and Will Palmer (swing).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You