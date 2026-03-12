Vicky Featherstone, Anoushka Warden, Kiko Itasaka, and Alexandra Casson Appointed Trustees Of Cardboard Citizens

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cardboard Citizens has announced the appointment of four new Trustees: Alexandra Casson, Vicky Featherstone, Kiko Itasaka and Anoushka Warden. They will join the Board later this month alongside two new Member Representatives - Barry Callaghan and Oriana White - elected by the charity's 150-strong Membership, all of whom have lived experience of homelessness and poverty.

For over three decades, Cardboard Citizens has used theatre and art to reshape perceptions of homelessness and poverty, placing people with lived experience at the heart of its work. The appointment of four new Trustees marks an exciting new chapter as Cardboard Citizens expands its artistic programme and national influence, bringing expertise in journalism, playwriting, theatre-making, digital strategy and innovation to strengthen the charity's mission to confront injustice through powerful storytelling and drive positive change for audiences, the arts sector, and society at large.

Introducing the new Trustees:

Alexandra Casson is Head of Digital Strategy and Operations at BBC Studios Productions. A senior digital leader with more than 20 years' experience across television, film and global entertainment brands, she has a strong track-record in harnessing emerging technologies to transform storytelling, deepen audience engagement and enhance cultural relevance.

Vicky Featherstone is an acclaimed theatre director and artistic leader, former Artistic Director of the Royal Court (2013-2023), the National Theatre of Scotland (2005-2013), and Paines Plough (1997-2005). During her decade-long tenure at the Royal Court, she directed over 50 world premieres by some of the country's leading playwrights alongside nurturing some of the defining new voices of our time. She also led the UK theatre movement around #MeToo, publishing the first Code of Behaviour to address sexual harassment and abuses of power in the industry.

Kiko Itasaka is a three-time Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist for NBC News. Over the past three decades her reporting has spanned major global stories, from breaking international news to geopolitics, environmental issues, culture, and human-interest features. Passionate about the arts, in particular the role of theatre in exploring social issues, Kiko is currently developing her debut play.

Anoushka Warden is a writer for theatre, television and film, and a novelist. Her debut play, My Mum's A Twat, premiered at the Royal Court in 2018, followed by the award-winning My Dad's a C*nt (2020), which received its world premiere in Germany last year. Her debut novel, I'm F*cking Amazing, was published in 2024. Past artistic roles include Associate Artist at The Bunker Theatre, and co-creator and producer of The Playwright's Podcast with Simon Stephens. Screen work includes adapting her debut novel for television, alongside developing an original series with Working Title Films.

On the Trustees appointments, Anna Williams, Chair of Cardboard Citizens, said: “I am delighted to welcome Alexandra Casson, Vicky Featherstone, Kiko Itasaka and Anoushka Warden to the Board of Cardboard Citizens, and Barry Callaghan and Oriana White as Member Representatives. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to bolster Citz's brilliant Board of Trustees. I look forward to working alongside and learning from our new colleagues as we work together to tell stories through great art, develop artists and raise awareness of the impact of homelessness and extreme poverty on people's lives.”

Lisa Briscoe, Executive Director & Joint CEO of Cardboard Citizens, added: “This is a perfect moment to welcome fresh perspectives to the Board at Cardboard Citizens as we continue to grow our influence and reach new audiences. Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we deepen our impact for people with lived experience of homelessness and poverty. With a strengthened Board and Member Representatives drawn from our community, we are taking another step towards our vision of becoming a nationally influential theatre company where artistic excellence and social impact stand side by side. We're excited about what comes next, creating outstanding work within the mainstream cultural sector, opening meaningful routes for people to develop as artists and leaders, and changing the story society tells about homelessness.”

Newly appointed Trustee, Alexandra Casson, said: “Cardboard Citizens deliver extraordinary work in making theatre, arts and storytelling accessible to people who are affected by homelessness. They centre varied, vital stories of being unhoused with dignity, honesty and humour, while challenging the troubling erosion of what should be an inalienable human right: safety and shelter. I know first-hand how transformative access to the arts can be and I'm honoured to support Cardboard Citizens as they continue to create bold, community-led work that not only entertains and inspires but drives meaningful social change. Arts for All. Homes for All."

Anouskha Warden added: “Cardboard Citizens is a bold and necessary presence in our cultural landscape. Their work places creativity, dignity and lived experience at the heart of social change. I'm proud to be joining as a Trustee to support that mission.”

Alexandra Casson, Vicky Featherstone, Kiko Itasaka and Anoushka Warden join the existing Board of Trustees: Mete Akkemik, Chris Bull, Ayesha Casely-Hayford, Ajeet Jugnauth, Claire Matthews, Jenique McNaught and Matthew Xia, alongside this year's newly elected Member Representatives: Barry Callaghan and Oriana White.

Barry Callaghan has been a member of Cardboard Citizens for just over a year. During this time, he has attended workshops, formed new friendships and taken part in activities including Theatre Makers, a 12-week theatre programme led by Artistic Director, Chris Sonnex, culminating in a sharing at Hoxton Hall. Barry volunteers at his hostel and recently launched a podcast, Homeless Not Hopeless, that amplifies overlooked voices, challenges stigma and broadens perspectives.

Oriana White has lived with the impact of homelessness since childhood which often inspires her writing. A graduate of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, her work on stage and screen includes More Than We Can Bear at the Almeida Theatre, and roles in feature films, Lollipop (2024) and Urchin (2025). Oriana first engaged with Cardboard Citizens as a teenager, and has been a Member since 2023, recently featuring in its More Than One Story series in partnership with Big Issue, where she delivered an unflinching monologue about street sleeping for the opening film, Sandwiches, written by Naomi Westerman.

Member Representatives are paid roles delegated annually by a vote of Cardboard Citizens' Members, all of whom have lived experience of homelessness and poverty. Throughout 2026, Barry and Oriana will represent the views of Members in all Board meetings and strategy sessions as well as leading the Member Forums, a place for Members to learn more about how Cardboard Citizens is run, to find out what's going on, and to give feedback on their experiences.

On his appointment, Barry Callaghan said: “I decided to stand for Member Representative because I wanted to be involved in such a great organisation with talented people. I'm extremely happy to have been given this opportunity by the Members themselves and the staff. I'm truly honoured.”

Oriana White added: “I feel so grateful to have been voted in as one of the new Member Representatives. Thank you - it's an honour. I look forward to taking on new challenges and going on new adventures with you all. We all have so many gifts to share, and I'm excited for us all to connect, create and make new memories together.”