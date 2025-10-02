Vicki Michelle Will Lead the Cast of Canterbury's SLEEPING BEAUTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canterbury’s Malthouse Theatre will celebrate five years of pantomime magic this festive season presenting, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, with casting announced.

Vicki Michelle (‘Allo ‘Allo, Eastenders, Whitstable Pearl) will star as Carabosse, alongside Canterbury favourite, Joseph Gardner Hodges as Nurse Fanny, with Tim Edwards (Wicked) as Jangles, Freya Karlettis (Hairspray) as Fairy Fabulous, Jordan Calloway (Saturday Night Fever) as Prince Charming and Holly Reid, making her professional debut, as Princess Aurora.

The ensemble includes Ella-Mia Dexter, Maddison Gault, Benjamin Colley and Maxwell Speller and Swings, Kerryn Innes, Josie Cooper and Amy Hooper Mitchell, with over 50 of Kent’s most talented children completing the cast in the juvenile ensemble.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind last season’s record-breaking production of ‘Peter Pan’, with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Jack Hathaway, costume design by Paul Shriek, set design by Mark Walters, and sound design by Phil Wilson.

Theatre Manager, Gemma Wright, said: ‘Leading the cast is TV star Vicki Michelle, best known for ‘Allo, ‘Allo!, stepping into the deliciously villainous role of Carabosse. Malthouse favourite Joseph Gardner Hodges returns as the irrepressible Nurse Fanny, bringing his trademark wit and warmth. West End talent Tim Edwards plays loveable Jangles, while Jordan Calloway, from ‘Saturday Night Fever’ is dashing Prince Charming. Making her Malthouse debut, Holly Reid will enchant audiences as the graceful Aurora, while Freya Karlettis, fresh from ‘Hairspray’, shines as magical Fairy Fabulous. Together, this dynamic ensemble promises a magical blend of charm, comedy and West End performance.’

Sleeping Beauty will play at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury from Wednesday 10 December 2025 until Saturday 4 January 2026 with tickets on sale now from the online box office.