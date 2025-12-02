Varna International Ballet to Launch 2026 UK Tour Next Month

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to the UK in 2026, with its most extensive tour to date. Presented by RG Live, Varna International Ballet brings beloved classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and, new for 2026, Cinderella, to 23 venues around the UK from Tuesday 6 January to Saturday 14 March 2026. Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality. Led by Artistic Director Daniela Dimova, the company presents much-loved classics to charm audiences who are new to ballet and balletomanes alike. The performances are accompanied by live music from the Varna International Ballet Orchestra, led by Azat Maxutov, Music Director and Chief Conductor.



The tour begins in Manchester on Tuesday 6 January 2026, and visits Liverpool, Nottingham, Buxton, Bradford, Glasgow, Darlington, Brighton, Southend, Oxford, Leicester, Bournemouth, Wimbledon, Ipswich, Portsmouth, Edinburgh, Reading, Hull, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, York, and Torquay.

MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

bridgewater-hall.co.uk

6 Jan Swan Lake 7pm

7 Jan Nutcracker 2pm

7 Jan Swan Lake 7pm

LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

atgtickets.com/Liverpool

8 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

10 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm

NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

trch.co.uk

12 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

13 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm

BUXTON Opera House

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

16 Jan Swan Lake 7pm

17 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

18 Jan Swan Lake 2pm

BRADFORD Live

bradfordlive.co.uk

19 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

17 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

18 Jan Swan Lake 2pm

GLASGOW SEC – Armadillo

sec.co.uk

23 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

24 Jan Nutcracker 2pm

24 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

DARLINGTON Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

25 Jan Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm

26 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

27 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm

BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

29 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm

30 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

31 Jan Swan Lake 2.20pm & 7.30pm

SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

1 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

8 Mar Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm

OXFORD New Theatre

atgtickets.com/oxford

2 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

3 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

4 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm

LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

demontforthall.co.uk

5 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

6 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

7 Feb Nutcracker 12pm & 5.30pm

BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion

bournemouth.co.uk

8 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm

WIMBLEDON New Theatre

atgtickets.com/Wimbledon

9 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

10 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

11 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm

IPSWICH Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

12 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

13 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

PORTSMOUTH Kings Theatre

kingsportsmouth.co.uk

15 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm

EDINBURGH Playhouse

atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

19 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

20 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 7.30pm

21 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm

READING Hexagon

whatsonreading.com

23 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm

24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

HULL New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

26 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

27 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

28 Feb Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm

BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre

blackpoolgrand.co.uk

1 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm

4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

grandtheatre.co.uk

3 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm

4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm

CARDIFF New Theatre

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

5 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

6 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

7 Mar Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm

YORK Grand Opera House

atgtickets.com/York

9 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

10 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

11 Mar Cinderella 2.30pm & 7.30pm

TORQUAY Princess Theatre

atgtickets.com/torquay

13 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Mar Nutcracker 2pm

14 Mar Cinderella 7.30pm