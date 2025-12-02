Varna International Ballet to Launch 2026 UK Tour Next Month

The tour will feature The Nutcracker and more.
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to the UK in 2026, with its most extensive tour to date. Presented by RG Live, Varna International Ballet brings beloved classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and, new for 2026, Cinderella, to 23 venues around the UK from Tuesday 6 January to Saturday 14 March 2026. Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality. Led by Artistic Director Daniela Dimova, the company presents much-loved classics to charm audiences who are new to ballet and balletomanes alike. The performances are accompanied by live music from the Varna International Ballet Orchestra, led by Azat Maxutov, Music Director and Chief Conductor.
The tour begins in Manchester on Tuesday 6 January 2026, and visits Liverpool, Nottingham, Buxton, Bradford, Glasgow, Darlington, Brighton, Southend, Oxford, Leicester, Bournemouth, Wimbledon, Ipswich, Portsmouth, Edinburgh, Reading, Hull, Blackpool, Wolverhampton, Cardiff, York, and Torquay.
bridgewater-hall.co.uk
6 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
7 Jan Nutcracker 2pm
7 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
atgtickets.com/Liverpool
8 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
10 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm
trch.co.uk
12 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
13 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
14 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm
buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
16 Jan Swan Lake 7pm
17 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
18 Jan Swan Lake 2pm
bradfordlive.co.uk
19 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
sec.co.uk
23 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
24 Jan Nutcracker 2pm
24 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
25 Jan Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
26 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
27 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm
29 Jan Cinderella 7.30pm
30 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
31 Jan Swan Lake 2.20pm & 7.30pm
thecliffspavilion.co.uk
1 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
8 Mar Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
atgtickets.com/oxford
2 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
3 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
4 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
demontforthall.co.uk
5 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
6 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
7 Feb Nutcracker 12pm & 5.30pm
bournemouth.co.uk
8 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
atgtickets.com/Wimbledon
9 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
10 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
11 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
ipswichtheatres.co.uk
12 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
13 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
14 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
kingsportsmouth.co.uk
15 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
atgtickets.com/Edinburgh
19 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
20 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 7.30pm
21 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 7.30pm
whatsonreading.com
23 Feb Cinderella 7.30pm
24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
hulltheatres.co.uk
26 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
27 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
28 Feb Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm
blackpoolgrand.co.uk
1 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm
4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
grandtheatre.co.uk
3 Mar Nutcracker 7.30pm
4 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
5 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
6 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
7 Mar Cinderella 2pm & 5.30pm
atgtickets.com/York
9 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
10 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
11 Mar Cinderella 2.30pm & 7.30pm
atgtickets.com/torquay
13 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
14 Mar Nutcracker 2pm
14 Mar Cinderella 7.30pm
