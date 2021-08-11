VOXED Presents a Tour of OUT LATE, A Dance-Theatre Crime Drama By Wayne Parsons

VOXED presents Out Late, embarking on a national tour 19 November - 26 November 2021.

This autumn VOXED presents the long-awaited world premiere of its new production and first full-length work Out Late at The Place, London on 19 & 20 November and Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough on 25 & 26 November.

Choreographed and directed by Wayne Parsons, Artistic Director of VOXED, Out Late is a dance-theatre crime drama that follows the fiercely closeted Sebastian who falls in love with out-and-proud gay man Vinnie and tries to hide his new relationship from his controlling wife Fifi. While unravelling Vinnie's murder, what unfolds is a dark and twisted story of jealousy, shame and manipulation.

Out Late blends virtuosic choreography with a compelling script, written by Ankur Bahl, and performed by some the UK's most celebrated dance-theatre artists; Folu Odimayo, Caldonia Walton and Stuart Waters. Out Late also features music from Angus MacRae and dramaturgy from Pooja Ghai.

Alongside the live performances, a digital version of Out Late will be presented in partnership with Swindon Dance via their recently launched online platform in the autumn.

Wayne Parsons, Artistic Director of VOXED said: "I am proud to finally be presenting Out Late, our first stage production as VOXED. As an artist and choreographer, I am deeply interested in the intersection between dance and theatre and combining these two art forms to share highly original stories that move people. There's so much I'm excited about in presenting this work; Out Late is our first crime drama, our first full-length work, and features an LGBTQ+ storyline at its heart. I can't wait to share this work with audiences in London, Scarborough and beyond."

VOXED is a dance theatre company that looks specifically at the relationship between text and movement in narrative dance theatre works, creating digital, in person, indoor and outdoor projects with community members, writers, film directors, dramaturgs and performers. VOXED started its journey in 2013, under the name Wayne Parsons Dance, as a vehicle for Wayne to begin his choreographic journey. In 2020 the company evolved and was rebranded under its new name to reflect its aim to create a space for us all to be creative, to move, to talk and to share our stories.

Choreographer, movement director and Artistic Director of VOXED, Wayne Parsons has previously created Meeting, which was a finalist at the Copenhagen International Choreography Competition. His 2017 work Vestige premiered to critical acclaim, with The Observer calling it a 'compelling and accomplished new work.' In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wayne devised #GOGGLEDANCE, a national participatory project, taking place outside people's homes and placing participants as the stars of a reality TV style mini-series.

VOXED became the first dance company to become Associate Company of Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough. Wayne Parsons is a Commissioned Artist at Swindon Dance, having been Associate Artist there from 2018 - 2020.

Tickets for performances at The Place on 19 & 20 November 2021 are on sale now.

Tickets for performances at Stephen Joseph Theatre on 25 & 26 November go on sale Tuesday 24 August.

Out Late is made in association with Stephen Joseph Theatre, Co-commissioned by The Place and Swindon Dance, with support from The Point.