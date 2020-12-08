VIDEOS: First Listen to Two Songs From DIY Musical SAVING CHRISTMAS

Get a first listen to two songs from the DIY musical SAVING CHRISTMAS.

The musical features a story and book by Steven Dexter & Elliot Davis, music by Jimmy Jewell, and lyrics by Elliot Davis). The musical stars YOU, and you have Simon Callow as your co-star!

They are the vocal guide tracks with Luke Bayer singing 'Just Believe' and Kayleigh McKnight singing 'In Here.'

Check them out below!

Have you ever wanted to star in your own musical or do you have a family member or a stagey friend bursting with talent? If so, 'Saving Christmas' is the ultimate lockdown Christmas present.

'Saving Christmas' is a brilliant way to entertain friends and family by performing an exclusive new 20-minute musical - and sharing the limelight with West End and film star Simon Callow , who has recorded the vocals as Santa Claus , as your co-star!

When Santa and his elves get ill on Christmas Eve with a dose of flu, threatening the delivery of presents around the world, Santa calls on his computer-geek child, Santa Junior, known as SJ, to step up and Save Christmas. But will SJ crack the code to access Santa's sleigh and deliver billions of presents on time?

It is produced by British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT), the leading national musical theatre organisation for young people.

Luke Bayer and Kayleigh McKnight , who have recorded vocal guide tracks, are BYMT's alumni who have gone in to achieved success in the West End and beyond.

The show can be ordered from 19 November and downloaded online from 1 December.

Order here: https://britishyouthmusictheatre.org/shows/saving-christmas-2020

Earlybird offer £30 from 23 November. Amateur performance only.

