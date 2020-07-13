VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for IDIOT PRAYER: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace

The trailer has been released for IDIOT PRAYER: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace. Nick Cave performs solo at the piano in a film shot this June, at the iconic London venue. Join the global live streaming event on 23 July 2020.

In this very special show, audiences around the world will see Cave play his songs in a rarely seen stripped back form. From early Bad Seeds and Grinderman, right through to the most recent Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds album, Ghosteen, Cave will perform over 20 songs from his extensive catalogue.

The performance was filmed by award winning Cinematographer Robbie Ryan (The Favourite, Marriage Story, American Honey) in Alexandra Palace's stunning West Hall. It was edited by Nick Emerson (Lady Macbeth, Emma, Greta).

Tickets are now on sale to view the film online, which will be streamed at three times globally:



Australia & Asia: 8pm AEST

UK & Europe: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

North & South America: 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT

