IN BED WITH MY BROTHER Will Tour the UK With PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD in 2026

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IN BED WITH MY BROTHER are back with their multi-award-winning, sell-out, smash-hit PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD, running at the brand new Yard Theatre with a two-week run in July. Nora, Dora and Kat - the team behind such anarchic hits as WE ARE IAN (2017), TRICKY SECOND ALBUM (2019), and PRIME_TIME (2021) - present the show that blew the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 away. PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD will tour to venues and festivals across the UK and internationally throughout 2026.

Fremont, USA. A boy receives a palm reading from a psychic. The prophecy predicts his fate:

1. He will marry a woman with strawberry blonde hair.

2. His first two children will be boys.

3. His daughters will form a world famous rock band.

When the first two come true, he makes the third a reality.

Inspired by the best worst band of all time, The Shaggs, PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD is named after their 1969 album - a work of accidental genius described as a classic by the likes of Kurt Cobain and Frank Zappa. Ridiculed then revered, The Shaggs defied categorisation. Now, IN BED WITH MY BROTHER attempt to wrangle their story into a three-act biopic.

Part tribute act, part feminist reclamation, part rambling and incoherent flight of ideas, PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD is about fate, freewill, power, patriarchy, band t-shirts, daddy issues, and the best and worst album ever made. It's about who holds the power to define you - who gets to say whether you're a legend or loser - and who owns the right (and the rights) to tell your story.

Featuring questionable mime, high-intensity dance sequences, awkward crowd work, cheap wigs, cola cans, jump scares and a well trained actor, IN BED WITH MY BROTHER twists Rock ‘n' Roll history into a sticky, sweaty, searing rebellion.

Winner of The Scotsman Fringe First Award 2025, The Skinny/Fest 2025 ‘Besties' Award for Radgie of the Festivals (for Radgeness), and The Stage's Fringe Five 2025

PHILOSOPHY OF THE WORLD tours to Brighton Festival, Bristol Old Vic, New Wolsey Theatre, and SICK! Festival in May; before IN BED WITH MY BROTHER play the brand new Yard Theatre this July. More dates and venues are still to be announced.

Tour Dates

Caravan Assembly 2026, Brighton Festival, Brighton Dome - 11 May

Bristol Old Vic - 13 - 16 May

New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich - 23 May

SICK! Festival, Contact Theatre, Manchester - 29 & 30 May

The Yard Theatre, London - 14 - 25 July