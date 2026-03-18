Melissa Hamilton to Curate Ballet Evening at Grange Park Opera

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Principal of The Royal Ballet, Melissa Hamilton will curate a Night of Ballet this summer at Grange Park Opera on Thursday 9 July, marking the first performances in England by Hamilton Christou Productions following sold-out productions in Belfast and Singapore.

For A Night of Ballet Hamilton will be joined on stage by internationally renowned ballet stars from English National Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, New English Ballet Theatre and award-winning contemporary dance company PCK Dance.

The evening's programme features performances of much-loved classics and innovative contemporary and neoclassical works. Highlights include solos and pas de deux's from Sleeping Beauty Act III, Giselle Act II, Swan Lake, Les Bourgeois, The Dying Swan, La Luna and a brand-new collaborative creation by PCK Dance with Melissa Hamilton.

Dancers performing include Principal of The Royal Ballet Melissa Hamilton, Lead Principals of English National Ballet Emma Hawes and Aitor Arrieta, International Principal Dancer Alejandro Virelles, First Soloists at Birmingham Royal Ballet Katherine Ochoa and Enrique Bejarano Vidal, PCK Dance - James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight, and dancers from New English Ballet Theatre.

This latest production from Hamilton Christou Productions, the husband-and-wife enterprise from Michael Christou and Melissa Hamilton, continues the company's mission to break down the barriers to ballet, fostering an inclusive global community for both dance enthusiasts and those new to the artform.

Future performances from Hamilton Christou Productions include Melissa Hamilton's Ballet Stars Gala at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin on 9 May and Melissa Hamilton's Grand Ballet Gala at the Grand Opera House, Belfast from 8 – 10 October.