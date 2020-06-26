Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Rosemary Lee's Dance Film, COMMON DANCE

Choreographer Rosemary Lee was inspired by the expansive 'common ground' of the Borough Hall in Greenwich to create Common Dance. She brought together an intergenerational cast of 50 professional and non-professional dancers and a choir of 70 young people from Finchley Children's Music Group singing Terry Mann's specially commissioned choral work.

Lee says: "It feels timely to share this work right now. As the children sing of our mortality, aliveness and our connection to nature, the choreography explores commonality, the power of gathering, cooperation, attentiveness and belonging."

The film was created by Roswitha Chesher and Rosemary Lee and shot over several performances. It is edited to give the viewer a sense of being in the audience themselves.

Watch below!


