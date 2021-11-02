VIDEO: Trailer Released For DISNEY...ISH Featuring Nikki Bentley, Rebecca Gilliland and More

After it's sold out first performance earlier in 2021, "Disney...ish" the West End staring concert, celebrating the music of lesser-known but beloved animated movies, is back!

Transferring to the Waterloo vaults Theatre London on November 22, 2021 for ONE NIGHT ONLY.

It's set to be an incredible evening full of musical nostalgia and show-stopping performances!

Check out the trailer below!

The Cast:



Emanuel Alba - (Man of LaMancha, Evita) Benjamin Armstrong - (The Pantomime life of Joseph Grimaldi, RAM) Nikki Bentley - (Wicked, Shrek) Dominic Brewer - (Sweeney Todd, Richard III, The Lion King) Duncan Burt - (Ordinary Days, Freindsical) Maria Coyne - (The King and I, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera) Andrew Ewart - (The Pantomime life of Joseph Grimaldi, Mountview) Gregory George - (RWCMD) Rebecca Gilliland - (Wicked, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Hired Man) Christopher GoPaul - (Hairspray) Daniel Hall - (The Phantom of the Opera, My Land's Shore) Samuel Haughton - (School of Rock, Soho Cinders) Ifan Jones - (Fiddler on the roof, The Hired Man) Josh LeClair - (Matilda, Roadshow) Maggie Lynn - (Grease, Wicked) Carl Mann - (Rock of ages, Wicked) Nicholas McLean - (Avenue Q, Wicked) Kirsty Nunn - (GSA) Jack Reitman - (Amour, Brass) Layna Sheppard - (LSMT) Scott Sutcliffe - (Book or Mormon, Wicked) Sinead Wall - (Romance, Romance, Paper Hearts)

The Band:



Flynn Sturgeon - Musical Director Olivia Wormold - Strings Ashlea Blasse - Guitar Rory Clark - Drums

Don't miss out on your chance to see "Disney...ish" and Book your tickets here: https://www.thevaults.london/disney-ish