VIDEO: Little Angel Theatre Turns 60 Today and Release A New Behind-the-Scenes Video

Today, 24 November 2021 iconic children's venue Little Angel Theatre celebrates 60 years of entertaining and inspiring generations of families through the magical artform of puppetry. When a troupe of enthusiastic puppeteers under the leadership of John and Lyndie Wright transformed a derelict temperance hall in Islington into a theatre specially designed for children's marionette shows in 1961, nothing like it existed anywhere in London. 60 years later, under the leadership of artistic director Samantha Lane and executive director Peta Swindall, this unique theatre continues to evolve and innovate, reaching millions across the globe through its acclaimed live and digital programme.

Lyndie and John Wright's 60th anniversary puppetry exhibition in the magical puppet workshop next to the theatre will be open to the public now until 27th November on selected days (for more information visit: www.littleangeltheatre.com). Lyndie co-founded Little Angel Theatre with John Wright on 24 November 1961. This is a rare chance to see the family's treasure trove of string puppets, curated and presented by Lyndie.

Little Angel Theatre artistic director Samantha Lane & executive director Peta Swindall said:

'It is such a privilege to be at the helm of such a wonderful organisation as we turn 60. The Little Angel Theatre is steeped in history, and has inspired and entertained children and their families for many, many years. It is also an organisation that has pushed boundaries in puppetry performance and in theatre for young audiences - and we feel honoured to be part of the celebrations for this special day - and would like to thank everyone who has attended shows or worked with us at the theatre over the last 60 years as it is because of you that this place is so special. We look forward to what the next 60 years will bring.'

Christmas Highlights Include:

There May be a Castle

13 November - 23 January, Theatre

A Little Angel Theatre production

For everyone over 7

£14 adults / £12 children

Running time: one hour approx.

A remarkable story about love, loss and the power of the imagination, from award-winning writer Piers Torday , is adapted into a musical puppetry production by the creators of Little Angel's The Smartest Giant in Town and The Pixie and the Pudding.

On a frozen Christmas Eve, a young boy called Mouse Mallory, and his family, set off across the snow-white valley to visit his grandparents. They never arrive. When Mouse wakes up, he finds himself in a magical landscape, with only a talkative sheep and a very bossy horse for company. So begins Mouse's extraordinary quest through a world of wonder. A world of monsters, minstrels, dangerous knights and mysterious wizards; a world of terrifying danger but also more excitement than Mouse has ever known.

Credits

Based on the book by Piers Torday

Adapted by Barb Jungr and Samantha Lane

Directed by Samantha Lane

Music and lyrics by Barb Jungr

Puppets designed by Judith Hope

Set and costumes designed by Ellie Mills

Lighting designed by Sherry Coenen

Little Angel Studios:

The Storm Whale

Until 30 January, Little Angel Studios

Aimed at ages 4-8

Tickets £14 adults / £12 children

A Little Angel Theatre, York Theatre Royal, The Marlowe Theatre and Engine House co-production, based on the books by Benji Davies.

Noi lives with his Dad and their six cats by the sea. One winter, while his Dad was busy at work, Noi rescued a little whale that washed up on the beach during a storm. There a friendship began that changed their lives forever. The following winter Noi's Dad takes one last trip in his fishing boat. Noi is alone once more and longs to see his friend again. He waits and watches, watches and waits... will it take another winter storm to bring them back together again? Benji Davies' tender and heart-warming children's stories of friendship, love and courage are brought to life as one enchanting theatre show.

Credits

Based on The Storm Whale and The Storm Whale in Winter by Benji Davies

Written and directed by Matt Aston

Designed by Lydia Denno

Lighting designed by Jason Salvin

Composer / Musical Director Julian Butler

Choreographed by Hayley Del Harrison

Puppet direction by Sue Dacre

Puppets made by Keith Frederick

The Christmas run of The Storm Whale at Little Angel Theatre is dedicated to the memory of our Lighting Designer and dear friend Jason Salvin (1972 - 2020).

Running time: 1 hour 15 minutes, including an interval

Digital Projects

The next episodes of Watch, Make, Share will be available here www.youtube.com/thelittleatheatre. These include new digital shorts funded by the Garfield Weston Foundation.

The brand new Little Angel website launched this week to tie in with the 60th anniversary. Please visit https://www.littleangeltheatre.com/