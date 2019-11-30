VIDEO: Get a First Look at BILLIONAIRE BOY at Bloomsbury Theatre in an All New Trailer

Birmingham Stage Company presents Billionaire Boy at Bloomsbury Theatre as part of the previously announced UK tour. The production sees the company renew its collaboration with bestselling children's author David Walliams, following the stage adaptations of Awful Auntie and the Olivier Award nominated Gangsta Granny. Billionaire Boy opens at Bloomsbury Theatre on 13 December and runs until 5 January as part of a UK tour.

Get a first look in the trailer below!

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is twelve years old and the richest boy in the country. He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money. But what Joe doesn't have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp. But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find what money can't buy!

Billionaire Boy is suitable for ages 5 +

Bloomsbury Theatre - 15 Gordon Street, London, WC1H 0AH

13 December 2019 - 5 January 2020

Box Office: 020 3108 1000

