VIDEO: First Look at BroadwayHD's Digital Revival of CLOSER THAN EVER

A first look clip has been released of BroadwayHD's upcoming digital revival of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever, with Dalton Harris (X Factor winner) giving a stunning rendition of If I Sing.

Dalton will be joined by musical theatre talents Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead, and Grace Mouat when the show officially launches on BroadwayHD later this month - from 23 September.

Check out the video below!

A captivating and hilarious song cycle which delves into the trials and tribulations of modern love, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever will take audiences on a journey of lust and romance, marriage and ageing, unrequited love and obsession. This uplifting revue is a relatable and easy-going exploration of what it means to be human and to love - the perfect tonic to the last year or so.