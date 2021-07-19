VIDEO: First Look at Arcola Outside

Arcola Outside is the brand-new outdoor covered performance space and bar designed by multi-award-winning stage designer Jon Bausor ('Bat Out of Hell: The Musical', 'The Grinning Man', London 2012 Paralympics Opening Ceremony), and built by a team of freelance theatre and live events technicians. The new space is close to the theatre's main building on Ashwin Street, is the former home to the Arcola Tent between 2011 and 2014, and brings Arcola's performance spaces and bar together under a giant roof.

It opens tonight with a brand new, raucous adaptation of Pierre de Marivaux's romantic comedy, 'The Game of Love and Chance' by Quentin Beroud and Jack Gamble, bringing Marivaux's classic comedy of love and class into a modern world of minor royals and major scandals.

Check out video below!