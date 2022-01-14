VIDEO: First Listen to a Song From New Musical THE REGULARS at Hope Mill Theatre's TURN ON FEST

The first song and video has been released from new musical The Regulars, which is set to be the headline show for the Hope Mill Theatre's third annual LGBTQIA+ Arts Festival Turn On Fest.

The piece, which explores the nature of community, identity and self-love, has music, lyrics and book by Will Shishmanian (he/him), who also stars in the piece as lead Mark Howard. It has been developed with and directed by Miss Hazel Jade (she/her).

Broadway star Laura Benanti (she/her), who over her career has received 5 Tony Award nominations, winning in 2008 as Louise in 'Gypsy', sings the number 'Edir's Reckoning', which follows a mother as she comes to accept her son and accept her misgivings.

'The Regulars' will be presented as a concert at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday 29 January before moving to a workshop production at Hope Mill Theatre in 2023.

In the concert show alongside Shishmanian will be:



Aiesha Pease (she/her, Dani) was in 'Hadestown' at the National Theatre and 'Priscilla Queen of the Desert', UK tour.



Natalie Paris (she/her, Betsy) has just finished a three-year run as the original cast Jane Seymour in 'Six' in the West End, earning an Olivier Award nomination.



Idriss Kargbo (he/him, Brandon) was Boq in 'Wicked', West End and Donkey in 'Shrek', UK tour.



Matthew Facchino (he/him, Derrick) was Anthony in 'Sweeney Todd' at English Theatre, Frankfurt, and featured in Sasha Regan's 'All-Male Pirates of Penzance' in the West End.



Teddy Hinde (they/them, Jax) is a non-binary performer, currently training at Trinity Laban

Conservatoire of Music and Dance.



Mark Lockhart (he/him, Hunter) is a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music's Musical Theatre Masters.



Amy Fleur (she/her, ensemble) was a featured soloist for Hope Mill Theatre's recent online production of 'Godspell'.



James Markham (he/him, ensemble) was Feste in 'Twelfth Night' and Rafe in 'Fourplay' at Liverpool's Royal Court.



Jordan Walker (he/they, ensemble) is a 2021 Graduate from Guildford School of Acting.



Director of 'The Regulars', Miss Hazel Jade, said: "I am unbelievably thrilled to showcase Shish's beautiful songs at Turn On Fest and continue developing 'The Regulars' with Hope Mill! It is a dream to share the world of Amberland with Manchester audiences."