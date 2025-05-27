VIA DOLOROSA Comes to Theatre Royal Bath

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Hare's acclaimed solo play Via Dolorosa arrives at the Theatre Royal Bath for two nights only on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 June, with evening performances at 7.30pm.

First performed by Hare himself in 1998, Via Dolorosa is based on the playwright's 1997 visit to Israel and Palestine. It's a journey that took him from Tel Aviv to Gaza, Jerusalem to Ramallah, and into the homes, offices, and hearts of a wide spectrum of people-artists, politicians, settlers, and peace campaigners. What emerges is not just a travelogue, but a portrait of a region in tension, and a playwright caught in the middle.

Rather than offering answers, Hare's script draws attention to the complexity of perspectives in the region. Passionate, provocative and at times painful, Via Dolorosa presents a chorus of competing voices-each one grappling with belief, identity, and land. The result is theatre that engages the mind as much as the heart.

This new production is presented by Chasing Rainbows, a company known for its thoughtful and bold programming. Their previous successes include Looks Like We Made It, a Fringe standout during the pandemic years, and a well-received 2022 revival of Yasmina Reza's Art.

With a running time of 90 minutes, Via Dolorosa is a solo show that feels anything but solitary-it's full of argument, empathy, and insight. A timely and affecting piece, it's sure to leave audiences talking long after the lights go down.

Tickets are available via the Theatre Royal Bath. Early booking is advised.

