VELMA CELLI: GOD SAVE THE QUEEN Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

International award-winning cabaret superstar Velma Celli will bring an evening of music, comedy and all-round fabulous entertainment to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

God Save the Queens, her tribute to the best UK music icons, includes songs by Adele, Julie Andrews, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, Sinead O’Connor, Kate Bush, Dusty Springfield, George Michael, Bonnie Tyler, Cilla Black, Shirley Bassey and more.

Known as the UK’s queen of live vocal drag, Velma has been charming audiences across the globe for the past 14 years. She is the alter ego of West End star Ian Stroughair, who has appeared in the hit musicals Cats, Fame, Chicago and Rent, for which he received critical acclaim.

Last year Velma’s A Brief History of Drag entertained audiences across the globe on a tour which included Australia (winning Best Cabaret Nomination at Perth Fringeworld), 54 Below in New York City and a sell-out UK tour ending in a smash hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Velma Celli: God Save the Queens can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Thursday 13 March. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

