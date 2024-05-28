VEGETABLES Immersive Experience Comes to London in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An immersive experience will take participants into the subterranean layers of a secret location in Clerkenwell to meet a botany loving scientist who claims to be able to cure all ailments by transferring patients’ consciousness’ into the matter of everyday vegetables. In her underground research centre, she offers the opportunity to be amongst the first to test out her groundbreaking new machine which cures everything from gout to impotence and even baldness. Subjects of the experiment will have their consciousness temporarily occupy the physical form of an everyday vegetable, and upon mastication of the vegetable, the subject experiences an org*sm so big it will bring them back to their human consciousness cured of all woes. But dark undertones and an air of danger seeps into the lab as the subjects realise the scientist may not be the martyr she claims to be. Inspired by the works of Julia Davis, Charlie Kaufmann and Black Mirror, Vegetables is a dark and bizarre story of genius and madness.

Director Nathan Ess said, “This show feels like a long-awaited step into fully fledged narrative work. I spent years building narratives, actors and structures into raves which invariably I found extremely rewarding. But there are limitations and too many variables you can't control that can drown out a story in that environment. Being able to work on a fully scripted play with a show run is liberating and as I've been waiting for so long to do it, I'm making sure it's as wild as possible. That being said, it also feels like a continuation of things we’ve always been drawn to – ie mystery, rawness and playfulness - and as with before, all taking place in a space that has never been used for a show before.”

Muddled Marauders is a mysterious Production Company that specialises in creating off-grid immersive experiences. Building on from their years fusing immersive experiences with rave culture in 'meanwhile use' buildings and forests, they have transitioned to productions with extended runs, including the concept design for the award-winning Secret Museum by Museum of Homelessness. Vegetables is their first, original immersive play, written and directed by company founder Nathan Ess.

Vegetables runs 8 – 23 June at a Secret Location in Clerkenwell, London.

