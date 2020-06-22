Utopia Theatre Announces Full Program of Online Events

Utopia Theatre has announced the full programme for its Creative Hub. Over 40 African Theatre professionals will be offering free online workshops and masterclasses to people of African origin aged 16 and above. The programme will feature a variety of performances that will be streamed live from Monday 29 June to December 2020.

Throughout the 6 months, there will be a series of events across The Creative Hub's social media platforms including special performances on Zoom, Facebook Live and Instagram. There will be an opportunity for selected writers and/or actors to perform with Utopia Theatre

Highlights include Patrice Naiambana (National Theatre - Barber Shop Chronicles), Kehinde Bankole (Nollywood award winning actress), Sola Akingbola (Jamiroquai percussionist band member), Madeline Appiah (Tina the Musical), Oladipo Agboluaje (Award winning playwright) Sarah Niles (National Theatre - Three Sisters), Gbolahan Obisesan (Artistic Director, Brixton House) and Natalie Ibu (Artistic Director, Tiata Fahodzi.) Aar Manta, Somali British singer-songwriter, actor, composer, instrumentalist and music producer will also join the line-up.

The event opens with a lively, free-for-all of everything African Theatre, including African drumming from Ayan De First and Sola Akingbola. Sessions will showcase poetry from Aar Manta and Zodwa Nyoni, as well as a Q&A debate. Dance choreographed by Akeim Touissant-Buck and a variety of other acts. The closing will be an all-inclusive Zoom Party on 18th December 2020.

Bookings for Utopia's Creative Hub events can be made by visiting utopiatheatre.co.uk.

Artistic Director and CEO of Utopia Theatre, Mojisola Elufowoju said today, "The impact of Covid-19 and the closure of theatres has meant that we as a company have to continue to find ways to engage our audiences and ensure that those who are working within our industry are sustained throughout these difficult times. The Creative Hub is our opportunity for us to serve our audiences and our freelancers."

