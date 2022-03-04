Ute Lemper is Coming Back In London With RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE

When Marlene Dietrich phoned a young singer out of the blue, the icon stayed on the line for an

unforgettable three hours...30 years later West End and Broadway star Ute Lemper reveals all in her 5-star critically acclaimed show 'Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene'.

The next performance is on Saturday 18 June at 7.30pm at Cadogan Hall.

Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom.

Ute considers it her secret gift to have heard Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, her sorrow and her fascinations.

For 35 years, Ute has been compared to Marlene and 'Ute Lemper: Rendezvous With Marlene' is her personal homage to the legend. The show is a dialogue between Ute and Marlene, exploring Marlene's career and personal life from the beginning, in a timeline that eventually meets Ute's timeline with a continuation of their parallel stories. Ute sings Marlene's most beautiful songs and tells some captivating secrets of her life.

Six days before Ute's opening night playing the part of Lola in the 1992 'Blue Angel' production in Berlin - the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 - Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, Marlene finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest. Ute tells us Marlene's story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations.

She said: "'Rendezvous with Marlene' means a lot to me - it is my personal homage to that great lady. There are many portraits of Marlene out there, but this one is coming from my heart. Audiences are in for an incredible story; history, fate, courage, style, politics, glamour and sex, talent and a huge career."

Join her as she shares them live and in concert.

Set List for 'Rendezvous with Marlene'

Where Have All The Flowers Gone (Pete Seeger)

Just A Gigolo (Leonello Casucci)

One For My Baby (Harold Arlen / Johnny Mercer)

Life's A Swindle (Mischa Spoliansky / Marcellus Schiffer)

They Call Me Naughty Lola (Friedrich Hollaender)

Boys In The Backroom (Frank Loesser / Friedrich Hollaender)

Lili Marleen (Norbert Schulze / Hans Leip)

Ruins Of Berlin (Friedrich Hollaender)

Black Market (Friedrich Hollaender)

When The World Was Young (Johnny Mercer / M. Philippe-Gérard)

Ne me quitte pas (Jacques Brel)

Laziest Gal In Town (Cole Porter)

The Answer My Friend Is Blowing In The Wind (Bob Dylan)

Que reste-t-il de nos amours / I Wish You Love (Charles Trenet)

Falling In Love Again (Friedrich Hollaender)

Ute Lemper's career is vast and varied. She has made her mark on the stage, in films, in concert and as a unique recording artist on more than 30 CDs over 30 years of career. She has been universally praised for her interpretations of Berlin cabaret songs, the works of Kurt Weill and Berthold Brecht and the chansons of Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, Léo Ferré, Jacques Prevert, Nino Rota, Astor Piazzolla many others and also her own compositions, as well as her portrayals in musicals and plays on Broadway, in Paris, Berlin and in the West End.

Ute was nominated for a Grammy for her CD 'Paris Days/Berlin Nights' with the Vogler String Quartet and Stefan Malzew on piano. It is a beautiful semi-classical recording, featuring songs between love and war composed by Hans Eisler, Kurt Weill, Jacques Brel, Edith Piaf and Astor Piazzolla, as well as folksongs in Yiddish and in Russian. The group did an extensive North American Tour in March and April of 2012.

Ute was born in Munster, Germany and completed her studies at The Dance Academy in Cologne and the Max Reinhardt Seminary Drama School in Vienna. While Ute has continued to perform and revive the works of Brecht and Weill, her professional theatre stage debut in a musical was in the original Vienna production of 'Cats' in the roles of Grizabella and Bombalurina. She went on to play Peter Pan in 'Peter Pan' (Berlin) and Sally Bowles in Jerome Savary's 'Cabaret' (Paris) for which she received the Moliere Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She played Lola in 'The Blue Angel' (Berlin) under the direction of Peter Zadek and Maurice Bejart created a ballet for her, 'La Mort Subite' (Paris). Ute also appeared in many Weill revues with the Pina Bausch Tanztheater, and she created the part of Velma Kelly in London's production of 'Chicago' in the West End, for which she was honoured with the Laurence Olivier Award, and moved to the Broadway production after one year to receive the American Theatre Award.