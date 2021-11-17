University Of Liverpool and Liverpool Philharmonic In Partnership Announce Gareth Twigg As Inaugural Lead Musician

The University of Liverpool and Liverpool Philharmonic are delighted to announce the appointment of Gareth Twigg as our first Lead Musician. The new Lead Musician role builds on the continued success of this well-established Learning and Teaching partnership and offers exciting possibilities as the Department of Music transitions much of its performance activity into the state-of-the-art Tung Auditorium.

Gareth will work with staff and students at the University to co-design creative activities that enhance and contribute to the existing curriculum and research projects as well as proposing new ways in which the Liverpool Philharmonic programme can be used as a resource to enhance the student experience.

Gareth brings to the role his experience as Principal Contrabassoon of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, a position he has held since 2009, plus a wealth of knowledge gained as a freelance player with the UK's leading orchestras and ensembles. He has a keen interest in contemporary music and, as a core member Ensemble 10/10, he has performed staff compositions in many of the University's Open Circuit concerts. He is a founder member of Liverpool Wind Collective who have provided score readings and composition advice to student composers and he is frequently invited to direct Liverpool University Orchestra Wind Sectionals. As a contrabassoon, bassoon, and hecklephone specialist he has demonstrated to students how to write for these instruments and is always keen to explore repertoire for unusual solo instruments or instrumental combinations.

On his appointment Gareth said, "My drive to work takes me right past the emerging Tung Auditorium, so I've literally watched Ensemble 10/10's new home grow out of the ground. It's such an exciting prospect, and I relish taking on a key role in designing a range of activity which befits the architecture of this new space, a new musical landmark for Liverpool."