Unity Theatre Unveils First Slate Of Shows For 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Unity Theatre has announced its first release of programming for 2026, outlining a slate of theatre, comedy, performance, and film presentations running from January through March. The newly revealed programme continues the venue’s focus on contemporary work, emerging artists, and socially engaged performance.

The season opens on Wednesday, January 21 with Sober Scribbles: Scratch Night, a platform for sober and sober-curious writers to share new work in an alcohol-free environment. The event follows a series of online development sessions and will feature extracts from works in progress by emerging playwrights.

Unity’s first theatre production of the year follows with KITTEL: Doktor Faustus of the Third Reich, presented by Heirs of Banquo*. The play examines the real-life story of German theologian Gerhard Kittel and explores how ideology, faith, and personal ambition can be weaponised.

Later in January, The Ghost of Graves End will run from Wednesday, January 28 through Saturday, January 31. The production is a comic reworking of Victorian ghost stories, following a struggling poet who accepts a tutoring job under increasingly unsettling circumstances.

February programming includes the UK premiere of The Marian Hotel, based on Caitriona Cunningham’s experiences connected to Marianvale Mother and Baby Home in Newry. The play, which previously toured Northern Ireland in 2024, incorporates a 1970s and 1980s soundtrack and addresses institutional abuse and silence in Irish history.

Unity Theatre will also partner with Liverpool Doc Club to present documentary screenings in 2026. The first event, Motherboard (February 11), is directed by Victoria Mapplebeck and documents two decades of single motherhood through smartphone footage. A second screening, Folktales (March 11), is directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady and follows teenagers spending a gap year learning dog sledding in the Arctic.

March programming includes the return of the Unity Comedy Festival. The festival launches on March 14 with a sold-out performance by Joe Kent-Walters and continues with Happy Hour by Alex Stringer on March 19. On March 20, comedian Dru Cripps will present Juicy Bits, followed by Signs of the Times from Gavin Lilley. The festival concludes on March 21 with Motion Sickness by Rachel Barry and Nina Levy, alongside a second Joe Kent-Walters performance and Best In Class, hosted by Sian Davies.

The final weekend of March will see the return of Unity Theatre’s Up Next Festival, an annual showcase of Merseyside-based artists featuring newly commissioned work across theatre, music, cabaret, drag, poetry, and installation art. Additional details for the festival will be announced at a later date.

UNITY THEATRE | 2026 SEASON

Sober Scribbles: Scratch Night

Helen Jeffery presents

Wednesday 21 January, 7:30pm

Formed by Helen Jeffery in 2024, Sober Scribbles is a safe and supportive community for sober and sober-curious writers in Liverpool, creating and sharing work in alcohol-free spaces.

Following a series of online playwriting courses, participating emerging playwrights will present extracts of developing work. The evening offers an opportunity to encounter new writing in progress in a supportive setting.

KITTEL: Doktor Faustus of the Third Reich

Heirs of Banquo Productions present

Friday 23 & Saturday 24 January, 7:30pm

KITTEL tells the true story of German theologian Professor Gerhard Kittel, whose academic work became entangled with Nazi ideology. Beginning with his encounter with the demonic Herr Herold on the eve of World War I, the play traces Kittel’s rise through the academic ranks and his role in legitimising antisemitic doctrine within the Third Reich.

Following Germany’s defeat and Kittel’s imprisonment, the play confronts the consequences of ambition, belief, and complicity.

The Ghost of Graves End

PECCADILLO Theatre Company present

Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 January, 7:30pm & 2:30pm

A Victorian ghost-story parody, The Ghost of Graves End follows Charles, a struggling poet who accepts a tutoring post under increasingly unsettling circumstances. Strange dreams, unexplained noises, and a mysteriously absent former tutor raise the question of whether Charles should remain—or flee.

Inspired by classic gothic literature, the production blends comedy with moments of genuine suspense.

The Marian Hotel

Sole Purpose Productions present

Friday 6 & Saturday 7 February, 7:30pm

Based on Caitriona Cunningham’s lived experience, The Marian Hotel examines life inside Marianvale Mother and Baby Home in Newry. Set against a 1970s and 1980s soundtrack, the play addresses institutional silence, shame, and survival during a dark period in Irish history.

First touring Northern Ireland in 2024, the production received widespread public response and extended bookings.

Motherboard (2024)

Liverpool Doc Club presents

Wednesday 11 February, 7:30pm

Directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Victoria Mapplebeck, Motherboard is a smartphone-filmed documentary shot over 20 years, chronicling the experience of raising a child alone. The film documents the realities of parenthood with candour, humour, and intimacy.

Rob Auton: Can

Unity Theatre presents

Thursday 12 February, 7:30pm

SOLD OUT

Rob Auton’s debut narrative show follows the fictional story of CAN, once the world’s leading motivational speaker, until an unspecified turning point changes everything. The production marks a shift from Auton’s previous themed solo shows into long-form storytelling.

Romeo and Juliet

Rubbish Shakespeare Company present

Wednesday 18 February, 2:00pm

Three performers stage Shakespeare’s tragedy using minimal props and maximal chaos. The 60-minute production incorporates clowning, slapstick, and direct audience engagement, reworking the text through physical comedy and contemporary humour.

Afloat Showcase

Afloat Theatre & Unity Theatre present

Friday 20 February, 7:30pm

This showcase presents work created by participants in Afloat Theatre’s creative programme, involving people seeking asylum, refugees, migrants, and volunteers. Since October 2025, participants have explored spoken word, movement, clowning, and performance, culminating in this shared presentation.

Gaza Nights 5

Gaza Nights present

Friday 27 February, 7:30pm

The fifth Gaza Nights cabaret raises funds for Amplify Gaza Stories and its Community Food Resilience projects. The programme features comedy, music, spoken word, and performance, with an emphasis on humour.

The evening is compered by Alexei Sayle and features performances by Daphna Baram, Ian Saville, and the wider Gaza Nights team.

Folktales (2025)

Liverpool Doc Club presents

Wednesday 11 March, 7:30pm

Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, Folktales follows teenagers who spend a gap year learning dog sledding in the Arctic. The documentary explores adolescence, isolation, and connection through verité storytelling.

Joe Kent-Walters Is Frankie Monroe: DEAD!!! (Good Fun Time)

Unity Theatre presents

Saturday 14 March, 7:30pm – SOLD OUT

Saturday 21 March, 7:30pm

Joe Kent-Walters returns as Frankie Monroe, a demonic entertainer continuing his work from beyond the grave. The show follows a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe and includes an additional Liverpool performance.

Best In Class

Unity Theatre presents

Hosted by Sian Davies

Thursday 19 March, 7:00pm

Best In Class is a comedy showcase highlighting working-class comedians. Hosted by Sian Davies, the event features emerging performers whose work reflects lived experience across regional and social backgrounds.

Alex Stringer: Happy Hour

Unity Theatre presents

Thursday 19 March, 8:30pm

In Happy Hour, Alex Stringer reflects on sobriety, identity, and self-perception. The show examines life after substance use, questioning what remains once external filters are removed.

Dru Cripps: Juicy Bits

Unity Theatre presents

Friday 20 March, 6:00pm

Dru Cripps performs an improvised comedy and music show using a loopstation, transforming audience suggestions into spontaneous songs and sketches. The production follows multiple sold-out festival runs.

Gavin Lilley: Signs of the Times

Unity Theatre presents

Friday 20 March, 7:30pm

Gavin Lilley draws on his experiences as a sign-language user, traveller, and parent to explore everyday misunderstandings and shared habits. The show reflects on communication across deaf and hearing cultures.

Motion Sickness

Unity Theatre presents

Saturday 21 March, 6:00pm

Created by Rachel Barry and Nina Levy, Motion Sickness follows two men attempting to escape routine and self-disappointment. The production blends surreal imagery with character-driven performance.