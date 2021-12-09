Unicorn Theatre Will Stream Julian Clary's THE BOLDS For Free Over Christmas

The Unicorn Theatre today announced the film release of Julian Clary's critically acclaimed stage adaptation of The Bolds directed by Lee Lyford. The production, which is currently playing at the venue until Friday 31 December will be available to watch for free to schools from Monday 13 to Friday 17 December and then to the public from the Unicorn website from Monday 20 to Friday 24 December.

Filmed live at the Unicorn Theatre with North South Culture, The Bolds will be available to watch for free on the Unicorn website.

The Bolds is streamed in partnership with YouTube, Andersen Press and BookTrust.

The Bolds are just like you and me. They live in an ordinary house on an ordinary street, and they love to laugh. But there's one slight difference. They are actually hyenas!

But how long can they keep their beastly secret under their hats? Join Mr and Mrs Bold and their twins Betty and Bobby as they navigate work, school and friends whilst trying to hide their hairy tails and keep up their disguise living as humans in the quiet suburban town of Teddington. Whatever will the neighbours think?

Combining live music and songs by Julian Clary and Simon Wallace, The Bolds will have you laughing like a bunch of, well, hyenas, in a show which revels in the joy of being anything but ordinary.

The full cast is David Ahmad as Fred Bold, Amanda Gordon as Amelia Bold, Sam Swann as Bobby Bold and Mae Munuo as Betty Bold, Sam Pay as Mr McNumpty, Charity Bedu-Addo as Minnie and Jon Trenchard as Uncle Tony.

Julian Clary's series of six children's books is a Sunday Times best seller having sold over half a million copies worldwide.

The Bolds is a family show for everyone aged 6+. The running time of the film is 1 hour 45 mins.