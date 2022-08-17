Underbelly Raises Over £32,000 From Big Brain Tumour Benefit

Comedy stars Jason Byrne (MC), John Bishop, Maisie Adam, Rhys Nicholson, Michael Akadiri, Phil Wang, Jessica Fostekew and Danny Bhoy came together on 16 August for a special charity gig at McEwan Hall to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity - the world's leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

The Underbelly Big Brain Tumour Benefit 2022 has raised over £32,000 inspired by seven-year-old Alfie Bartlam, son of Underbelly Director Ed and his wife Lucinda, who died of a brain tumour in 2019.

100% of the £15,000 of ticket income goes straight to The Brain Tumour Charity. During the event, Ed Bartlam confirmed that Underbelly will match every penny of the box office income. This along with an additional £2,000 in donations, brings the final total raised to over £32,000.

Underbelly has now raised nearly £132,000 for this important cause from these benefits alone - in addition to their ongoing support of The Charity year-round. For those who'd still like to contribute to this important cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/braintumourbenefit.

Ed Bartlam, Underbelly's co-founder said: "The Brain Tumour Charity is an incredibly important cause to support. Underbelly is proud to have raised over £32,000 and will continue to spread the word and raise as much as possible towards this under-funded and important work.

As I said to the incredible audience, the money raised will go towards a specific paediatric treatment trial in Cambridge that has the genuine potential to turn the tide for some particularly aggressive brain tumours in children.

I thank the amazing acts that performed this evening, everyone in the audience for their unflinching support and would encourage everyone to dig deep and consider making a donation via our JustGiving page."

Gina Almond, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: "We are so proud of our continued partnership and loyal support from Underbelly and it is just brilliant that the Big Brain Tumour Benefit has returned this year; such a welcome return after the pandemic. Our brilliant partnerships are key to raising vital funds for research and awareness of the devastating impact of a brain tumour.

"Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 and they reduce life expectancy by 27 years, the highest of any cancer and this must change. The Brain Tumour Charity is committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts with a goal of doubling survival rates and halving the harm that brain tumours have on quality of life - and it is only through the support from so many people like Ed, Charlie and the brilliant Underbelly team that we can strive towards those goals.

"It's fantastic that the Big Brain Tumour Benefit has returned this year and been able to raise £32,000 for The Charity. Thank you all for your incredible support."

Research into brain tumours is severely underfunded in the UK and yet represents the biggest cancer killer for under 40s. Around 500 children and young people in the UK are diagnosed each year but diagnosis times of childhood brain tumours are longer in the UK than in many other countries. The Brain Tumour Charity's new Better Safe Than Tumour campaign aims to raise awareness of the common signs and symptoms in both children and adults and to support the public to get any concerning or persistent symptoms checked out by their doctor.