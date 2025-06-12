UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story Of Ursula The Sea Witch Returns to Lowry For Christmas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch will return to Lowry, Salford for a five-week Christmas season. Following two previous sell-out runs at Lowry, Unfortunate is back with a brand-new production, opening on Friday 5 December and playing until Sunday 11 January 2026. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow, Friday 12 June at 10am.

When Disney released The Little Mermaid in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She's loud. She's clever. She's sexy and unapologetically plus-sized. She's not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. A queer icon with a message for us ‘poor unfortunate souls': love the skin you're in, value your voice over your body, and don't be afraid to be a little bit nasty.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent's had her moment... Now the legendary sea witch is ready to spill in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers - a laugh-a-minute dive through Ursula's backstory filled with a filthy pop soundtrack, much loved characters as you've never seen them before and enough (eco-friendly) glitter to keep you sparkling all the way home. Gather up your merfriends; it's going to be one hell of a beach party.

Unfortunate first premiered with a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe in summer 2019, before heading to Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio that Christmas. The show then transferred to Underbelly Earls Court in London and returned for a second sell-out Edinburgh run in 2022. In December 2023 the production returned to London for an 11-week run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant prior to a six month UK tour in 2024. A Swedish-language production will open in Norrköping in September 2025.

Unfortunate the musical parody has book and lyrics by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with music by award-winning composer Tim Gilvin. Creative team and casting to be announced. Produced by Wildpark Entertainment.

Comments