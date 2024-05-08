UNEXPECTED. UNEXPLAINED AND TOTALLY GLITCHY to be Presented at the Wandsworth Arts Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brought to you by two sisters, Fab & Flo. Unexpected. Unexplained and Totally Glitchy is part of The Wandsworth Arts Fringe this June. A brand new dark comedy, based on the lived experience of one person's diagnosis of Functional neurological disorder (FND) and their journey to remission.

Have you ever felt betrayed by your brain? Like you're not in control? What would you do? Scream? Let your brain take over?

Lucy doesn't know what to do... Lucy, an exercise instructor and life juggler, is wading through life, with two jobs, living with Dad at 34... and single. Lucy pushes through, until she's forced to stop.

When Lucy's life is overturned by The Malfunction, she is thrown into the unknown. Interrupted by unexplained sensations, involuntary movements and sporadically breaking into song, Lucy tries to make sense of it all. Will she completely lose her identity? Or find a new way of living?

This dark comedy shines the spotlight on FND to raise awareness. Last year one sister, from the duo, was diagnosed with FND. This show is based on her experience.

"FND describes neurological symptoms like limb weakness, tremor, numbness or blackouts [and more], related to the movement and sensation parts of the nervous system..." https://neurosymptoms.org/en/

This show mentions Mental health, Loss of ability, Chronic illness.

Expect multimedia, song, dance, some laughs and some serious moments.

Written & performed by Fabienne & Florentina Bowden

Music & Lyrics by Harry Creffield

Unexpected. Unexplained and Totally Glitchy, based on true events, opens at The Arches At St Mary's Church on Tuesday 18th June until Wednesday 19th June, 19:30-20:15.

