UK Tour of BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL is Postponed

This week, the stage production of Helen Forrester's By The Waters Of Liverpool was ground to a halt after just three venues into a seventeen venue UK tour. This was due to the Prime Minister's statement on Monday, advising UK public to avoid unnecessary social contact, including theatres which forced immediate closure of most theatres across the country.

By The Waters Of Liverpool opened on Tuesday 3 March at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton-just a few miles from the author's birthplace at 5 Warren Road, Hoylake. It was here a blue plaque was unveiled by actors Sian Reeves and Mark Moraghan to coincide with the opening of the tour.

The production received a raft of 4-5-star reviews, being described in one review as "An absolute must see!". The stellar cast featured star names from stage and screen, including Sian Reeves, Mark Moraghan, Parry Glasspool, Lucy Dixon, Eric Potts, Lynn Francis, Danny O'Brien, Roy Carruthers, and Chloe McDonald.

The show then played venues in Stockport and Warrington before the tour was forced to stop prior to its run in St Helens where it was due to open on Tuesday 17 March.

The tour was also due to play at venues in Lancaster, Crewe, Southport, Rhyl, Swansea, Darlington, Malvern, Eastbourne, Isle Of Man, Hayes, Winchester, Liverpool and Blackpool.

By The Waters Of Liverpool is a period drama produced by Pulse Records Limited in association with Bill Elms, written by Rob Fennah and directed by Gareth Tudor Price.

By The Waters Of Liverpool has sold more than a million books.

The show's producers have announced they are determined not to allow Helen Forrester's vast army of readers to be disappointed due to the virus outbreak and steps to re-mount the tour in the Spring 2021 have already begun.

Writer and co-producer Rob Fennah said: "People who have worked with us over the years know we have a mantra when things get tough, 'don't give up - don't give in!'

"The last couple of weeks have been really devastating, not just for our own cast and crew, but the entire entertainment industry and beyond. But we're not going to let this get the better of us. By The Waters Of Liverpool will be re-launched early next year, bigger, bolder and as glorious as ever!"

Co-producer Bill Elms added: "We are deeply saddened to have been placed in this position with no alternative, our wonderful cast and crew have worked tirelessly to create an exceptional production that we are all immensely proud of.

"We must bring the show back to the stage for the sake of our company and the audience members who bought tickets, we all need something to look forward in these bleak times. We will be back stronger than ever, even though it's very unlikely that we will see any form of compensation for our losses."

The tour will open at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on Tuesday 2nd March 2021 and further dates confirmed at Rhyl Pavilion, Lancaster Grand, Southport Theatre, Crewe Lyceum, St Helens Theatre Royal and the Gaiety Theatre in the Isle of Man. More will be added over the coming weeks.





