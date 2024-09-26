UK Premiere of THE UNSEEN Comes to Riverside Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Unseen is an intense and thought-provoking play that delves into the human spirit's resilience under oppressive regimes. Written by Craig Wright, directed by Iya Patarkatsishvili, with set and costume design by Simon Kenny and score by Danny Short, it is set to make its London debut at Riverside Studios on 15 November 2024. It will be accompanied by a series of high-profile post-performance discussions and the UK premiere of international exhibition Faces of Russian Resistance.

Craig Wright’s play, first seen at the Humana Festival in 2007 and subsequently at New York’s Cherry Lane Theatre is a powerful exploration of the human spirit's capacity for connection, even in the direst of circumstances. It challenges audiences to confront the realities of power, cruelty, and the often-hidden costs of survival.

In a brutal totalitarian regime, two strangers are imprisoned for reasons unknown. Wallace and Valdez communicate only through their cell walls, navigating waves of hope and disillusionment whilst seeking an escape route.

Finding solace in one another they create their own philosophies in an attempt to assign meaning to their state of confinement. Meanwhile, their torturer finds himself torn between his duty and his own self-revulsion and plans a showdown that will change everything.

Craig Wright (Writer) has said, “While The Unseen obviously has arguments to make about grim political and social issues, arguments which are, unfortunately, even more pertinent today than when the play was written, it’s also a fable about what can and can’t ever be known by individuals and, by extension, what can and can’t ever be agreed about. When it comes to life’s deepest mysteries, sometimes the only solid answer is: “Someone seems to be asking a question.” The Unseen, a tale about the horrors that often accompany interrogation, begins and ends there. It affirms all those who wonder why.”

Iya Patarkatsishvili (Director) has said, “Our aim is to capture the raw, visceral emotions of these characters as they navigate the treacherous waters of hope and despair, pushing the audience to reflect on the disturbing realities of political imprisonment and moral degradation.

“Our production seeks to create a thought-provoking theatrical experience that resonates with contemporary issues of political repression, particularly drawing parallels to the plight of political prisoners in Russia and around the world.”

The Unseen is an eye-opening look at human isolation, guilt, and the dehumanising effects of totalitarian repression. It is a gripping drama that will leave audiences questioning the boundaries of hope and despair, and the moral compromises made in the face of absolute power.

GUEST SPEAKERS

A series of post-performance events will be programmed in conjunction with the production, focusing on the play’s themes and contemporary human rights issues. Special guests to be announced who have been sourced with help from the Russian Democratic Society.

FACES OF RUSSIAN RESISTANCE

Acclaimed exhibition, Faces of Russian Resistance, will make its UK premier at Riverside Studios to coincide with the production of The Unseen. The exhibition focuses on Russians who oppose the Putin regime and paid for it with their freedom. Its heroes are not only politicians who led an open struggle for the freedom of Russia. These are ordinary citizens who did not believe false propaganda and did not accept the invasion to a neighbouring country. There are men and women, young and old, political activists, artists, scientists, students, fathers and mothers. They were all jailed for years, some of them — for decades.

The Unseen is written by Craig Wright, directed by Iya Patarkatsishvili, has set and costume design by Simon Kenny, lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Mike Walker with James Robert Moore as associate director. The composer is Danny Short, who also executive produces alongside, Peter Huntley and Callum Runciman for Smart Entertainment.

