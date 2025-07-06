UK Premiere of ÉIREANN: BY A TASTE OF IRELAND at the Peacock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the creators of international touring hit A Taste of Ireland, comes a new reimagining — Éireann by A Taste of Ireland — making its UK premiere this summer with a strictly limited run at the Peacock Theatre from 28–31 August 2025.

Blending traditional Irish dance with cutting-edge stagecraft and a powerful original musical arrangement, Éireann invites audiences to embark on a powerful journey through Irish history — from ancient mythology and Viking conquests to the Famine, the Easter Rising and beyond.

A cast of 16 world-class dancers and four gifted musicians — including alumni of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, as well as multiple Irish dancing world champions — bring this breathtaking production to life, fusing precise choreography, athleticism and engaging storytelling. All movement and vocals are performed entirely live, accompanied by stunning cinematic visuals that immerse the audience in the emotional landscape of Ireland’s past.

Among the cast:

Gavin Shevlin (Donegal): Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, 2× World Champion

Julia O’Rourke (New York): 5× World Champion, featured in acclaimed documentary Jig

Alliyah O’Hare (Birmingham): 9× World Champion, Lord of the Dance: Feet of Flames (Taiwan)

Callum O’Neill (Birmingham): World Champion, Riverdance 25th anniversary UK tour

Cian Walsh (Cork): 2nd in the World, 7× Munster Champion

Clara Sheppard (Belfast): World Champion, Lord of the Dance

The dancers hail from Ireland, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States — bringing international energy and technical excellence to every performance.

The dancers’ energy is complemented by a talented group of live musicians which includes:

Megan McGinley (Donegal): Fiddle – Lord of the Dance, Young Musician of the Year

Aaron O’Grady (Cork): Guitar – Musical Director: Celtic by Candlelight, Associate Musical Director: Éireann

The show is created and directed by Brent Pace (A Taste of Ireland – Off Broadway, Assoc. Producer This is Not A Happy Room – Off West End) with co-direction from Ceili Moore (World Champion, Riverdance, Lord of the Dance), and musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk). The result is a theatrical spectacle that honours the lyrical, rebellious spirit of Ireland — and redefines what Irish dance can be in the 21st century.

Having toured across Australia, New Zealand, North America and most recently a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run, this newly redeveloped version marks A Taste of Ireland’s first major West End appearance.

With limited performances and ticket prices from just £18, Éireann is a powerful and poetic celebration of identity, tradition, folklore and innovation.

Director and creator Brent Pace commented: “Éireann is more than just a dance show — it’s a real love letter to Ireland. We’ve poured our hearts into reimagining the power of Irish storytelling through movement, music, and visuals. I can’t wait for London audiences to now experience this next chapter.”