UK Pink Floyd Experience Comes to The Belgrade Theatre

It's time to get comfortably numb as the greatest Pink Floyd tribute takes the UK by storm with their "Dark Side and Animals" Tour.

This highly authentic show features the iconic Pink Floyd albums "Dark Side of The Moon" and "Animals" played in their entirely, with other seminal Floyd songs like; "Wish You Were Here", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond", "Another Brick In The Wall" and "Comfortably Numb".

Featuring eight top flight musicians and a world class crew, the show recreates the atmosphere of the legendary Pink Floyd in concert, including iconic projections on a large circular screen.

Bass player and vocalist David Power enthuses, "We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show, it seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high!"

This incredible show has fans crying out for more. Here is what people are saying:

For fans of Pink Floyd, there is no greater tribute. Experience the incredible music of England's more progressive and psychedelic rock band in a show like no other.

Tour dates, tickets and more information is available on the official website at: www.ukpinkfloydexperience.com





