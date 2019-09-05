Tron Theatre Company Presents THE ALCHEMIST

The centrepiece of Tron Theatre's Autumn season will be Gary McNair's adaptation of Ben Jonson's Jacobean farce, The Alchemist, presented by Tron Theatre Company. Re-written in rhyming couplets and re-located from London to Glasgow, this new commission for the theatre promises to be a brilliantly comic caper.



While their master is away, the artful Subtle (Grant O'Rourke, Ballyturk) and conniving Face (Louise McCarthy, Three Sisters, The Snaw Queen) set themselves up as confidence tricksters to fleece gullible victims of their cash, charming the rich and foolish with fantastical tales of fairy queens and their ability to turn base metal into gold. As innocent marks and pots of cash start rolling in, it all begins to go very horribly wrong.



Gary McNair is the master of storytelling and has created a fast-moving, loquacious and bawdy charade that will showcase alongside Louise and Grant, the superlative comic talents of Jo Freer, Stephen Clyde, Robert Jack and Neshla Caplan.



With design by Charlotte Lane (Ma, Pa and the Little Mouths, Ulysses) and sound design by Oğuz Kaplangi whose work on Zinnie Harris' Rhinoceros won him a CATS Award for Best Music and Sound, The Alchemist is an unashamedly Scottish foray into the perils of greed and gullibility.



Running time approx. 120 minutes (plus 20-minute interval).





